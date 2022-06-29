×
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
How to Profit In The Bear Market
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
How to Profit In The Bear Market
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
How to Profit In The Bear Market
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai
S&P 500   3,821.55
DOW   30,946.99
QQQ   283.54
How to Profit In The Bear Market
The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
Johnson's move to rewrite Brexit rules clears 1st hurdle
Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands? 
Yacht of wealthiest Russian oligarch docked in haven Dubai

Asian shares track Wall St drop as inflation fears drag on

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 | Elaine Kurtenbach, AP Business Writer


A person wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares fell Wednesday in Asia after another broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares skidded in Asia on Wednesday after another broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession.

U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell back.

A weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence reading highlighted worsening consumer expectations due to persistently high inflation.

That “dragged equities lower as sentiment soured for risky assets," Anderson Alves of ActivTrades, said in a commentary.

Investors are awaiting comments later in the day by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other top central bankers, he said.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 1% to 26,769.52 while the Kospi in Seoul fell 1.4% to 2,386.88. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong declined 1.6% to 22,053.86. The Shanghai Composite index sank 0.8% to 3,383.05.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 1.1% to 6,692.50. Bangkok and India also declined.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ended 2% lower at 3,821.55, while the Dow dropped 1.6% to 30,946.99. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 3% to 11,181.54.

The Russell 2000 gave up 1.9% to 1,738.84. The indexes are all on pace to for losses of 6% or more in June.

Roughly 85% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 closed in the red. Technology, communications and health care stocks accounted for a big share of the decline. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also helped pull the index lower. Energy stocks, the only sector in the index to notch gains this year, rose as crude oil prices headed higher.

Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index fell in June to its lowest level in more than a year, results that were much weaker than economists expected.

Investors face a pervasive list of concerns centering around rising inflation squeezing businesses and consumers. Supply chain problems that have been at the root of rising inflation were made worse over the last several months by increased restrictions in China related to COVID-19.


Businesses have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February put even more pressure on consumers by raising energy prices and pumping gasoline prices to record highs.

Consumers were already shifting spending from goods to services as the economy recovered from the pandemic's impact, but the intensified pressure from inflation has prompted a sharper shift away from discretionary items like electronics to necessities.

Central banks are raising rates to try and temper inflation after years of holding rates down to help economic growth but investors fear they could go too far and actually push economies into a recession.

Investors are awaiting remarks expected for midweek by central bank leaders including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde. They will also get another update on U.S. economic growth on Wednesday when the Commerce Department releases a report on first-quarter gross domestic product.

Wall Street is also preparing for the latest round of corporate earnings in the next few weeks, which will help paint a clearer picture of how companies are dealing with the squeeze from rising costs and consumers curtailing some spending.

Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike fell 7% after giving investors a cautious update on the potential hit to revenue because of lockdowns in China. The company relies on China for roughly 17% of its revenue, according to FactSet.

Wynn Resorts rose 3.2% and Las Vegas Sands added 4%. The companies, which have major gambling businesses in China, got a boost after China eased a quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad.

Technology and communications companies were among the biggest losers Tuesday. Microsoft fell 3.2% and Apple dropped 3%. Google parent Alphabet slid 3.3%.

Energy stocks made solid gains as U.S. crude oil prices rose 2%.

In other trading Wednesday:

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 3.17% from 3.19%.

U.S. benchmark crude oil slipped 54 cents to $111.22 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude lost 62 cents to $113.18 per barrel.

The dollar fell to 136.03 Japanese yen from 136.12 yen late Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.0509 from $1.0522.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wynn Resorts right now?

Before you consider Wynn Resorts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wynn Resorts wasn't on the list.

While Wynn Resorts currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow to Profit In The Bear Market

Today, Kate is joined by a repeat guest, Rob Isbitts of Sungarden Investment Publishing. Rob specializes in ETF portfolios designed to deliver returns in any kind of market condition, including the current bear. In this conversation, Rob gives specific ideas for handling various allocations in your portfolio, and discusses how to approach inverse ETFs.

Listen Now to How to Profit In The Bear Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.