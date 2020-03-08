Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney down 6.1% Posted on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 By The Associated Press Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock market plunge after fall in oil prices; Tokyo falls 6.2%, Hong Kong off 3.9%, Sydney down 6.1%. Free Email Newsletter Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter: Most Read This Week 3 Stocks to Watch for Bargain Basement EntriesCan Nokia (NOK) Win the 5G Race? Canopy Growth (CGC) Burns Out: Facilities Shuttered, 500 Jobs LostStocks That Aren't Healthcare That Will Get A Boost From The CoronavirusBehind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine testHow to Recognize Signs of a Bear MarketKroger May Be a Sneaky Good Way to Play the CoronavirusThe One Place to Buy Value Stocks for a 30% DiscountTrading Blueprint for Marvell Technology (MRVL) StockTrading Blueprint for Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Recent Articles 3 Stocks to Watch for Bargain Basement EntriesA Turning Point For Chipotle But Is It For The Better?Can Nokia (NOK) Win the 5G Race? 3 Takeaways From the February Jobs ReportHow to Recognize Signs of a Bear MarketTrading Blueprint for Costco Wholesale (COST) StockIs Veeva A Hedge For The Coronavirus?Trading Blueprint for Funko Inc (FNKO) StockCanopy Growth (CGC) Burns Out: Facilities Shuttered, 500 Jobs LostStocks That Aren't Healthcare That Will Get A Boost From The Coronavirus Search Headlines: