Asian stock prices rebound after Wall Street slips

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street closed lower amid uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook.
Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced a day after retreating on weak Chinese retail spending data. Tokyo and Sydney were little-changed.
Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P-500 index lost 0.3% after reports including one showing more layoffs.
“This may indicate nothing more than a short pause for repositioning, or minor correction before the next upward leg,” Robert Carnell of ING said in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9% to 3,237.82 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.9% to 25,191.12. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo slipped 0.3% to 22,713.80.
The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.7% to 2,198.23 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was down less than 0.1% at 6,008.40. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Jakarta declined.
Global markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, buoyed by optimisms about reports of work on a possible coronavirus vaccine. But economists warn the rise might be too fast to be supported by uncertain economic activity as infections in the United States and some other countries rise.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,215.57 on Thursday for its first loss in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5% to 26,734.71. The Nasdaq composite, which set a record last week, lost 0.7% to 10,473.83.
U.S. investors have been encouraged by signs of more business activity as anti-virus controls are eased. But California and some other areas have reimposed orders closing bars and some other businesses after a renewed surge in infections.
Enthusiasm was dampened Thursday by data showing 1.3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.
Tech stocks were among the market’s hardest hit, a turnaround from their resilient run through much of the pandemic. Microsoft fell 2%. Apple lost 1.2%. Both still up roughly 30% this year on expectations that they can keep growing despite the pandemic.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 1 cent to $40.74 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract declined 45 cents on Thursday to settle at $40.75. Brent crude, the standing for pricing international oils, retreated 6 cents to $43.31 per barrel in London. It fell 42 cents the previous session to $43.37.
The dollar declined to 107.23 yen from Thursday's 107.26 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1386.
7 Stocks That Aggressive Investors Can Buy Now
There’s nothing like a steep market correction to test the risk appetite of even the most seasoned investor. With many investors seeing their 401k’s down 25%, 30% or more, it’s not surprising that many investors are taking money off the table.
And even during the most bullish market conditions, keeping some powder dry is a prudent decision.
But if you have an above-average risk appetite, then sitting on the sidelines is not your cup of tea. If you’re an investor with above-average risk tolerance, there are some opportunities to profit in this market. But you have to be looking in the right places.
At this time, the small-cap sector offers some interesting choices. Small-cap stocks are companies that have a market cap of less than $2 billion. Many of these stocks fall under the category of penny stocks, but that doesn’t make them bad. In some cases, they’re just obscure companies.
But right now, many investors will take growth wherever they can get it. And that’s why you should take a careful look at the 7 stocks we have in this presentation. The cost of entry is not high and the potential reward is worth your interest.
View the "7 Stocks That Aggressive Investors Can Buy Now".