50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)
QQQ   285.65 (-0.21%)
AAPL   145.49 (-0.25%)
MSFT   252.72 (-0.37%)
META   163.49 (+0.13%)
GOOGL   2,227.07 (-2.34%)
AMZN   110.40 (+1.08%)
TSLA   711.12 (+1.70%)
NVDA   151.64 (+0.54%)
NIO   21.09 (+1.05%)
BABA   109.10 (-0.10%)
AMD   77.52 (+1.52%)
MU   58.86 (-0.54%)
CGC   2.24 (-2.18%)
T   20.45 (-0.73%)
GE   62.01 (-1.60%)
F   11.51 (-0.43%)
DIS   92.94 (-0.71%)
AMC   15.14 (-2.95%)
PFE   51.79 (-0.48%)
PYPL   71.36 (-0.10%)
NFLX   176.56 (+1.21%)

Asian stocks down after US inflation fuels rate hike fears

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 8, 2022, in New York. Stocks are falling on Wall Street on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Thursday despite a record-setting U.S. inflation report that pointed to more possible interest rate hikes that investors worry will chill economic growth.

U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% on Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer inflation accelerated to 9.1% in June over a year earlier from May's 8.6%. That was despite three rate hikes this year by the Federal Reserve.

Investors worry aggressive action by central banks to cool inflation that is at four-decade highs might derail global economic growth.

“Growth fears are hitting the markets harder than inflation concerns,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index picked up 0.3% to 3,294.50 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.7% to 26,665.09.

Electronics manufacturer Panasonic Holdings ' shares rose 1.1% after the company announced plans for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers in the U.S. state of Kansas.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.3% to 20,855.29.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4% to 6,646.60 after official data showed employment rose more than expected in June.

The Kospi in Seoul edged 0.1% higher to 2,330.74. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore declined.

Apart from the Federal Reserve, central banks in Britain, South Korea and some other countries also have hiked rates to cool surging prices. The European Central Bank says it has similar plans.

With inflation still untamed, traders expect another Fed rate hike this month, probably matching last month's 0.75-percentage-point rise, the biggest in 28 years and three times the usual margin.


Fed officials say a recession is possible but not certain. They point to a strong U.S. job market despite higher borrowing costs.

On Wall Street, the S&P fell to 3,801.78. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 30,772.79, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.2% to 11,247.58.

Traders are looking ahead to the latest quarterly results from big U.S. companies in the next few weeks.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 54 cents to $96.84 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 46 cents to $96.30 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 67 cents to $100.24 per barrel in London. It added 8 cents the previous session to $99.57 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 138.02 yen from Wednesday's 137.32 yen. The euro declined to $1.0035 from $1.0062.


7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIgnore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

Today Kate chats with Peter Tanous, investment advisor and author of “The Pure Equity Plus Plan: Your Path To A Multi-Million Dollar Retirement.” Peter offers a perspective that’s quite different from the typical advisor’s view of broad international diversification.

Listen Now to Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.