S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists
S&P 500   4,431.85
DOW   34,725.47
QQQ   351.80
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
EXPLAINER: Why US sanctions may target individual Russians
Weather, cleanup keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week
Is There an Ideal Meeting Time?
Socialists win reelection in Portugal, eye major investments
Boris Johnson’s mounting trouble is treasure for satirists

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher at start of holiday week

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Monday at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Monday at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Benchmarks in Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced while Sydney declined. Markets in mainland China, South Korea and Taiwan were closed. Hong Kong and Southeast Asia were due to close later in the week.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.4% on Friday, breaking a three-week losing streak and giving major indexes their biggest gains this year.

Investors have been rattled by the Federal Reserve's decision to try to cool inflation by accelerating plans to raise interest rates and wind down bond purchases and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

“Prospects of rising rates and shrinking global liquidity compressed within a much shorter time-frame brings with it appreciable risks of unsettling markets,” Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1% to 26,981.89 after the government reported December retail sales fell 1% from the previous month's 2 1/2-year high. That was driven by a 4% fall in food purchases.

The Hang Seng gained 1.1% to 23,814.70 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 6,973.60.

New Zealand and Singapore gained while Jakarta retreated.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,431.85 for its biggest gain since June 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.7% to 34,725.47. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.1% to 13,770.57.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained $1.09 to $87.91 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 21 cents on Friday to $86.82. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added $1.04 to $89.56 per barrel in London. It advanced 69 cents the previous session to $90.03.

The dollar gained to 115.53 yen from Friday's 115.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1159 from $1.1146.


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.

But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.

That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.

However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Offset the Effects of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.