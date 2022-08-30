S&P 500   3,986.16
The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 
The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
3 WallStreetBets Stocks Wall Street is (Mostly) Bullish On
Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Global stocks up as traders digest Fed anti-inflation pledge
MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings 

Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower after US jobs data

Tue., August 30, 2022 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer

People wearing protective masks stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Thursday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower Thursday after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices rose nearly $1 per barrel.

U.S. government data Tuesday that showed there were two jobs for every unemployed person in July appeared to support arguments the economy can tolerate more rate hikes to tame inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. Some investors had hoped the Federal Reserve would back off due to indications economic activity is cooling.

The jobs data “supported the argument for the Fed to stick to an aggressive stance,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9% to 3,197.15 after a monthly index of manufacturing showed activity contracted again in August.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.6% to 28,039.91 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong tumbled 1.1% to 19,731.49.

The Kospi in South Korea was unchanged at 2,451.14 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2% to 6,987.00.

New Zealand advanced while Singapore and Indonesia declined.

Investors worry rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to extinguish an inflation surge might derail global economic growth.

Chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the Fed will stick to its strategy of rate hikes. The Fed has raised rates four times this year. Two of those were by 0.75 percentage points, three times the usual margin.

Traders appear to expect a 0.75 percentage-point hike in September, a half-point in November and 0.25 points in December, according to Moya.

“If the labor market doesn’t break and the consumer remains resilient, Wall Street might start pricing in rate hikes for February and March," Moya wrote.


On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.1% to 3,986.16. That brought its decline over the past five days to 5.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% to 31,790.87. The Nasdaq composite lost 1.1% to 11,883.14.

The U.S. government reported there were were 11.2 million open jobs on the last day of July. That was up from 11 million in June, and June’s figure was also revised higher.

Tech stocks were among the biggest declines. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.1%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 89 cents to $92.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract plunged $5.37 to $91.64 on Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international trading, rose 93 cents to $98.77 per barrel in London.

The dollar edged down to 138.58 yen from Tuesday's 138.67 yen. The euro gained to $1.0026 from $1.0021.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

