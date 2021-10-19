S&P 500   4,519.63
DOW   35,457.31
QQQ   375.47
Penny Picks: The Top Penny Stocks of 2021 and Beyond
Is it Time to Get into Merck Shares?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) Stumbles, But Does This Open An Opportunity?
Steel Dynamics Could Set A New All-Time High, Soon
Don't Know Your Next Stock Move? Turn to Stocks of Companies You Know and Love
Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
S&P 500   4,519.63
DOW   35,457.31
QQQ   375.47
Penny Picks: The Top Penny Stocks of 2021 and Beyond
Is it Time to Get into Merck Shares?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) Stumbles, But Does This Open An Opportunity?
Steel Dynamics Could Set A New All-Time High, Soon
Don't Know Your Next Stock Move? Turn to Stocks of Companies You Know and Love
Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
S&P 500   4,519.63
DOW   35,457.31
QQQ   375.47
Penny Picks: The Top Penny Stocks of 2021 and Beyond
Is it Time to Get into Merck Shares?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) Stumbles, But Does This Open An Opportunity?
Steel Dynamics Could Set A New All-Time High, Soon
Don't Know Your Next Stock Move? Turn to Stocks of Companies You Know and Love
Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
S&P 500   4,519.63
DOW   35,457.31
QQQ   375.47
Penny Picks: The Top Penny Stocks of 2021 and Beyond
Is it Time to Get into Merck Shares?
Disney (NYSE: DIS) Stumbles, But Does This Open An Opportunity?
Steel Dynamics Could Set A New All-Time High, Soon
Don't Know Your Next Stock Move? Turn to Stocks of Companies You Know and Love
Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | Joe Mcdonald, AP Business Writer


A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings. Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, fell while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks rose Wednesday after Wall Street advanced for a fifth day on strong corporate earnings.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Seoul declined.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.7%, propelled by health care and tech stocks.

Asian markets took their "cue from extended gains on Wall Street following encouraging earnings results,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Also Wednesday, investors watched for inflation updates from Britain and some other European governments. Higher inflation may force central banks to act sooner than planned on hiking interest rates and rolling back other economic stimulus.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced less than 0.1% to 3,594.38 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.2% to 29,287.16. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.3% to 26,125.96.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.3% to 3,020.18 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 7,426.00.

India's Sensex opened less than 0.1% higher at 61,755.11. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,519.63, within 0.4% of its Sept. 2 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 198.70 points to 34,457.31. The Nasdaq composite rose 107.28 points to 15,129.09.

Johnson & Johnson, the biggest maker of health products, rose 2.3% after reporting strong quarterly earnings and raising its profit forecast for the year.

Apple Inc. rose 1.5% and software maker Adobe gained 2.1%.

Investors worry disruptions to supply lines and shipping due to the coronavirus pandemic may depress corporate profits or push up inflation.

Procter & Gamble fell 1.2% after saying it will raise prices amid higher commodity and freight costs.

Overall, analysts polled by FactSet forecast earnings growth of 30% for the S&P 500, up from 23% in June.

Exxon Mobil rose 1.5% as oil prices rose. U.S. crude is up 73% for the year, while natural gas prices have risen 81%.

Surging energy prices are rising concerns about a supply crunch that might hold back an economic recovery.

Also Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported that U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September. Beazer Homes fell 2.7% and Hovnanian Enterprises fell 3%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 44 cents to $82.00 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, 43 cents to $84.65 per barrel in London.

The dollar rose to 114.55 yen from Tuesday's 114.31 yen. The euro gained to $1.1652 from $1.1640.

Should you invest $1,000 in Adobe right now?

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)2.8$163.87+2.3%2.59%24.64Buy$190.38
Apple (AAPL)2.9$148.76+1.5%0.59%29.11Buy$165.13
Adobe (ADBE)2.2$636.07+2.1%N/A55.12Buy$684.32
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.