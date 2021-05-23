Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close













TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday, echoing Wall Street's uneven close last week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% to 28,379.48. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.4% to 3,142.46, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.2% to 7,041.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4% to 28,339.46, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1% to 3,491.58.

Several central bank rate decisions are expected in the region this week, in New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia.

The Japanese government is preparing to extend a “state of emergency” to curb coronavirus infections in some areas, beyond the initial ending date of May 31, adding to concerns over outbreaks ahead of next month's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The uneven rollout of vaccinations against COVID-19 remains a risk factor for regional markets. Although vaccinations have gradually started in Japan, for medical professionals and the elderly, a separate effort to inoculate people at different sites began Monday. So far, about 5% of the population has gotten at least one shot.

On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower to 4,155.86, losing 0.4% for the week. That followed a 1.4% loss the week before.

The Nasdaq slid 0.5% to 13,470.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better, gaining 0.4% to 34,207.84. The Russell 2000 index picked up 0.3% to 2,215.27.

Worries remain that inflation may cause central banks to pull back on efforts to support growth. The U.S. Federal Reserve has said it expects any bump in inflation to be temporary.

Analysts have also said investors are looking further ahead, beyond the recovery, and are wary about potential tax changes and the impact they may have on growth. Also on investors' minds is Bitcoin, whose pricing has turned choppy lately.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 40 cents to $63.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.64 to $63.58 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 45 cents to $66.89 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 108.79 Japanese yen from 108.91 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.2190, up from $1.2181.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Now that the Biden administration is fully in charge, student debt forgiveness has moved to the front burner. Consider these numbers. There is an estimated $1.7 trillion in student debt. The average student carries approximately $30,000 in student loans.If $10,000 of student debt were to be canceled, there are estimates that one-third of borrowers (between 15 million to 16.3 million) would become debt-free. Of course, if the number hits $50,000 as some lawmakers are suggesting the impact would even greater.Putting aside personal thoughts on the wisdom of pursuing this path, it has the potential to unleash a substantial stimulus into the economy.And as an investor, it’s fair to ask where that money would go. After all, there’s no harm in having investors profit from this stimulus as well.A counter-argument is that the absence of one monthly payment may not provide enough money to make an impact. However, Senator Elizabeth Warren referred to the effect student loans have in preventing many in the millennial and Gen-Z generations from pursuing big picture life goals such as buying a house, starting a business, or starting a family.With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that looks at 7 stocks that are likely to benefit if borrowers are set free from the burden of student loans.