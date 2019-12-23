Asian stocks mixed in quiet holiday trading





BANGKOK (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday after stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, extending the major indexes’ milestone-shattering run.

Rising optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced earlier this month between the United States and China has helped put investors in a buying mood.

However, uncertainties remain, according to analysts. "There are few reasons to believe that optimism about a broader or 'Phase-2' could emerge in the near term," Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 10 points to 23,830.58. Shanghai Composite index gained 0.7% to 2,970.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 0.2% down to 27,864.21.

Seoul's Kospi dropped 0.6% to 2,190.08 while Sydney's S&P-ASX inched 0.1% up to 6,794.20. New Zealand and Singapore advanced, while Taiwan and India declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index notched its third-consecutive all-time high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also set record highs.

Technology, industrial and health care stocks led the gains. Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil. Communication services stocks, household goods makers and banks fell. Utilities took the heaviest losses as investors shifted money away from more defensive sectors.

Shares of Boeing jumped after the company said its CEO had resigned, as the crisis related to its marquee 737 Max aircraft drags on. Apache Corp. soared after it announced a joint venture to develop an oil field in Suriname.

Homebuilders fell broadly after the Commerce Department said new home sales increased in November at a slower rate than analysts expected.

The market’s latest gains came on a day of mostly muted trading as investors kicked off a holiday-shortened week. U.S. markets were scheduled to open for only a half day on Tuesday and then close Wednesday for Christmas.

“Right now, a lot of people have gone home for the year and the path of least resistance is higher,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “It's hard to see any kind of meaningful trend change between now and the end of the year.”

The S&P 500 inched up 2.79 points, or 0.1%, to 3,224.01. The Dow gained 96.44 points, or 0.3%, to 28,551.53.

The Nasdaq climbed 20.69 points, or 0.2%, to 8,945.65. The index, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, is on a nine-day winning streak.

Momentum for stocks has been clearly upward for months, driving the major stock indexes to record highs. The benchmark S&P 500 index has finished with a weekly gain in 10 out of the past 11 weeks.

Fears about a possible recession have also faded since the summer after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times, and the central bank appears set to keep them low for a long time.

Meanwhile, the stock market is nearing what’s historically been a positive stretch for stocks. The last five trading days of each year, plus the first two in the new year, have brought an average gain of 1.3% since 1950, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

“Unfortunately, we've probably pulled forward some returns from 2020,” Samana said. “Next year it gets a little bit more tricky with elections probably becoming a bigger focus that will lead to some more volatility.”

The board said a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators and stakeholders. The Max was grounded worldwide in March after two crashes by 737s, killing a combined 346 people.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 3 cents to $60.49 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 2 cents at $65.40 per barrel.

Gold rose $4.80 to $1,493.50 per ounce. Silver rose 14 cents to $17.64 per ounce.

The dollar to Japanese yen was flat at 109.39 yen. The euro remained at $1.1091.

