S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon
5 Work Trends Business Owners Should Focus on in 2022
Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon
5 Work Trends Business Owners Should Focus on in 2022
Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon
5 Work Trends Business Owners Should Focus on in 2022
Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Coinbase Stock is Giving an Opening for Buyers
Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon
5 Work Trends Business Owners Should Focus on in 2022
Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Assange granted appeal in UK to fight extradition to US

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London, Wednesday May 1, 2019. Britain's High Court is set to rule on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can take his fight against U.S. extradition to the U.K. Supreme Court. The decision is the latest step in Assange's long battle to avoid being sent to the United States to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks' publication of classified documents. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. will go to Britain’s Supreme Court after he was granted the right Monday to appeal a lower court ruling.

The High Court in London allowed Assange to appeal its decision that he could be sent to the U.S to stand trial on espionage charges.

The decision is the latest step in Assange’s long battle to avoid trial on a series of charges related to WikiLeaks’ publication of classified documents more than a decade ago.

Just over a year ago, a district court judge in London rejected a U.S. extradition request on the grounds that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions. U.S. authorities later provided assurances that the WikiLeaks founder wouldn’t face the severe treatment his lawyers said would put his physical and mental health at risk.

The High Court last month overturned the lower court’s decision, saying that the U.S. promises were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

The court on Monday gave Assange permission to appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.