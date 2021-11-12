S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?
Housing Stocks to Buy if the Real Estate Market Stays Hot
S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?
Housing Stocks to Buy if the Real Estate Market Stays Hot
S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?
Housing Stocks to Buy if the Real Estate Market Stays Hot
S&P 500   4,649.27
DOW   35,921.23
QQQ   390.59
These 3 Rising Dividend Plays Come Cheap
What To Make Of NIO's (NYSE: NIO) Numbers
Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) Is Starting To Make A Run For All Time Highs
Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker
Brooks Automation, Inc. Automates Another Buying Opportunity 
Is Red Robin Gourmet Burgers About To Fly?
Housing Stocks to Buy if the Real Estate Market Stays Hot

AstraZeneca to book modest profit from coronavirus vaccine

Friday, November 12, 2021 | The Associated Press


A Maasai woman ​​receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in Kimana​, South​ of Kajiado county, Kenya , on Aug. 2​8​, 2021. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Friday that it will start to book a modest profit from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the nonprofit model that it has operated so far during the pandemic. Through the pandemic so far, AstraZeneca said it would provide the vaccine, which was developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, “at cost.” It confirmed Friday that it will not be booking any coronavirus vaccine profits from developing countries. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

LONDON (AP) — British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Friday that it will start to book a modest profit from its coronavirus vaccine as it moves away from the nonprofit model that it has operated so far during the pandemic.

In a third-quarter update, the company said it is “now expecting to progressively transition the vaccine to modest profitability as new orders are received.”

It said profits from the vaccine in the fourth quarter will offset costs related to its antibody cocktail developed to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Through the pandemic so far, AstraZeneca said it would provide the vaccine, which was developed by scientists at the University of Oxford, “at cost.”

It confirmed Friday that it will not be booking any coronavirus vaccine profits from developing countries.

The slight change of tack came as AstraZeneca unveiled plans to set up a separate arm for vaccines and antibody treatments that focus on COVID-19.

In its earnings, the company said revenue jumped by about 50% in the third quarter, largely as a result of sales of more than $1 billion in COVID-19 vaccines. Total revenue jumped to $9.87 billion for the quarter, with revenue for the year to date up by 32%.

AstraZeneca said the trend is set to continue following eight positive phase three trials, including treatments for liver and prostate cancer.

It also held firm on its earnings guidance for the year.

“AstraZeneca’s scientific leadership continues to provide strong revenue growth and exceptional pipeline delivery, with eight positive late-stage readouts across seven medicines since June, including our long-acting antibody combination showing promise in both prevention and treatment of COVID-19," Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.


7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.

While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.

But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?

At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.

View the "7 Travel Stocks to Buy as Summer Kicks Into High Gear".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.