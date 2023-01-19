QQQ   274.68 (-1.15%)
AAPL   134.46 (-0.55%)
MSFT   231.13 (-1.98%)
META   135.46 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   92.85 (+1.90%)
AMZN   93.29 (-2.27%)
TSLA   126.34 (-1.89%)
NVDA   168.20 (-3.21%)
NIO   10.76 (-2.27%)
BABA   115.69 (+2.18%)
AMD   67.93 (-3.69%)
T   18.95 (-0.37%)
MU   56.51 (+0.00%)
F   12.13 (-2.26%)
CGC   2.57 (-4.10%)
GE   77.35 (-2.42%)
DIS   98.78 (-0.26%)
AMC   5.44 (-3.72%)
PFE   44.92 (-0.18%)
PYPL   76.39 (-1.19%)
NFLX   320.92 (-1.66%)
QQQ   274.68 (-1.15%)
AAPL   134.46 (-0.55%)
MSFT   231.13 (-1.98%)
META   135.46 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   92.85 (+1.90%)
AMZN   93.29 (-2.27%)
TSLA   126.34 (-1.89%)
NVDA   168.20 (-3.21%)
NIO   10.76 (-2.27%)
BABA   115.69 (+2.18%)
AMD   67.93 (-3.69%)
T   18.95 (-0.37%)
MU   56.51 (+0.00%)
F   12.13 (-2.26%)
CGC   2.57 (-4.10%)
GE   77.35 (-2.42%)
DIS   98.78 (-0.26%)
AMC   5.44 (-3.72%)
PFE   44.92 (-0.18%)
PYPL   76.39 (-1.19%)
NFLX   320.92 (-1.66%)
QQQ   274.68 (-1.15%)
AAPL   134.46 (-0.55%)
MSFT   231.13 (-1.98%)
META   135.46 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   92.85 (+1.90%)
AMZN   93.29 (-2.27%)
TSLA   126.34 (-1.89%)
NVDA   168.20 (-3.21%)
NIO   10.76 (-2.27%)
BABA   115.69 (+2.18%)
AMD   67.93 (-3.69%)
T   18.95 (-0.37%)
MU   56.51 (+0.00%)
F   12.13 (-2.26%)
CGC   2.57 (-4.10%)
GE   77.35 (-2.42%)
DIS   98.78 (-0.26%)
AMC   5.44 (-3.72%)
PFE   44.92 (-0.18%)
PYPL   76.39 (-1.19%)
NFLX   320.92 (-1.66%)
QQQ   274.68 (-1.15%)
AAPL   134.46 (-0.55%)
MSFT   231.13 (-1.98%)
META   135.46 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   92.85 (+1.90%)
AMZN   93.29 (-2.27%)
TSLA   126.34 (-1.89%)
NVDA   168.20 (-3.21%)
NIO   10.76 (-2.27%)
BABA   115.69 (+2.18%)
AMD   67.93 (-3.69%)
T   18.95 (-0.37%)
MU   56.51 (+0.00%)
F   12.13 (-2.26%)
CGC   2.57 (-4.10%)
GE   77.35 (-2.42%)
DIS   98.78 (-0.26%)
AMC   5.44 (-3.72%)
PFE   44.92 (-0.18%)
PYPL   76.39 (-1.19%)
NFLX   320.92 (-1.66%)

At least 145 people feared dead after Congo boat sinking

Thu., January 19, 2023 | Jean-Yves Kamale, Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 145 passengers are missing and feared dead after a motorized boat overloaded with goods and animals sank at night on a river in northwestern Congo, authorities said Thursday.

About 55 people survived the disaster, officials said. The boat had been traveling to neighboring Republic of Congo when it went capsized the Lulonga River late Tuesday near the town of Basankusu.

Jean-Pierre Wangela, the president of civil society groups in the area, told journalists that at least 145 people were missing. He blamed overloading for the boat's demise, but said that locals have few other options.

“There's no other means of transport currently in our province and here in the territory of Basankusu,” he said.

Boat sinkings causing dozens of fatalities are all too common in remote parts of Congo, where travel by road is at times impossible. Many watercraft are overloaded with goods and people who don't know how to swim. Rescue operations are extremely limited in remote parts of the country.

In October, more than 40 people died on the Congo River in Equateur province under similar circumstances.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Get This Free Report
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Recent Videos

Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: