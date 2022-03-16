Atlantic City casino revenue up 43% in February













ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's in-person casino revenue in February was 43% higher than it was a year ago, and just below the level of February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos won $212.4 million from in-person gamblers in February. That's about 3% less than their winnings in February 2020.

The amount of money won from gamblers who actually travel to Atlantic City's casinos is a closely watched metric these days as the industry is in the third year of the pandemic, particularly with limits on occupancy lifted and mask mandates ended.

“Popular holiday weekends such as Presidents’ Day and Valentine’s Day, and waning public concern for public health threats related to COVID-19 may have given a boost to brick-and-mortar gaming figures,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City casino industry. “Further relaxation of pandemic-related precautions nationwide gives us hope that spring 2022 will return operators to a pre-pandemic operating environment.”

When internet gambling and sports betting money is included, the February total for casinos and the three horse tracks that accept sports bets rose to $373.2 million, an increase of 29.5% over last year.

All nine casinos posted revenue increases compared to a year ago. The Borgata had the highest total revenue, including internet and sports betting, at $94.3 million, up 39.5% compared with February 2019.

Hard Rock was next at $44.7 million, up over 53%; the Ocean Casino Resort won $30.8 million, up over 41%; Tropicana won $26.1 million, up 18.5%; Harrah's won $19.5 million, up over 30%; Caesars won $19.1 million, up over 41%; Resorts won $13.3 million, up over 45%; Golden Nugget won $12.9 million, up over 45%; and Bally's won $12.1 million, up over 69%.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $38.5 million, up over 40%; Golden Nugget Online Gaming won $34.9 million, up 25.5%; and Caesars Interactive NJ won over $10 million, up $17,6%.

Internet gambling revenue was nearly $130 million, up 38.6% from a year ago.

Sports betting revenue saw a rare decline in New Jersey, which had been the national leader until New York began taking mobile sports bets in January to seize the market lead. Revenue from sports bets was $30.8 million in February, down over 33% from a year earlier, when New York wasn't in the picture for online sports betting, which accounts for well over 80% of such bets nationwide.

New Jersey's casinos and tracks took over $985 million worth of sports bets in February, an increase from the nearly $743 million they took in February 2021. But they kept less from those bets after paying out winning tickets and other expenses.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.