Atlantic City casino revenue up 43% in February

S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   338.86 (+3.26%)
AAPL   158.83 (+2.41%)
MSFT   292.17 (+1.75%)
FB   202.08 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   2,653.78 (+2.70%)
AMZN   3,047.82 (+3.41%)
TSLA   841.07 (+4.89%)
NVDA   243.99 (+6.21%)
BABA   105.03 (+36.83%)
NIO   18.71 (+25.32%)
AMD   114.98 (+5.17%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.01 (+8.07%)
GE   94.43 (+2.25%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.54 (+2.99%)
DIS   137.90 (+2.76%)
AMC   15.12 (+4.42%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.09%)
PYPL   107.30 (+6.81%)
BA   188.47 (+4.77%)
S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   338.86 (+3.26%)
AAPL   158.83 (+2.41%)
MSFT   292.17 (+1.75%)
FB   202.08 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   2,653.78 (+2.70%)
AMZN   3,047.82 (+3.41%)
TSLA   841.07 (+4.89%)
NVDA   243.99 (+6.21%)
BABA   105.03 (+36.83%)
NIO   18.71 (+25.32%)
AMD   114.98 (+5.17%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.01 (+8.07%)
GE   94.43 (+2.25%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.54 (+2.99%)
DIS   137.90 (+2.76%)
AMC   15.12 (+4.42%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.09%)
PYPL   107.30 (+6.81%)
BA   188.47 (+4.77%)
S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   338.86 (+3.26%)
AAPL   158.83 (+2.41%)
MSFT   292.17 (+1.75%)
FB   202.08 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   2,653.78 (+2.70%)
AMZN   3,047.82 (+3.41%)
TSLA   841.07 (+4.89%)
NVDA   243.99 (+6.21%)
BABA   105.03 (+36.83%)
NIO   18.71 (+25.32%)
AMD   114.98 (+5.17%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.01 (+8.07%)
GE   94.43 (+2.25%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.54 (+2.99%)
DIS   137.90 (+2.76%)
AMC   15.12 (+4.42%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.09%)
PYPL   107.30 (+6.81%)
BA   188.47 (+4.77%)
S&P 500   4,357.86 (+2.24%)
DOW   34,063.10 (+1.55%)
QQQ   338.86 (+3.26%)
AAPL   158.83 (+2.41%)
MSFT   292.17 (+1.75%)
FB   202.08 (+5.23%)
GOOGL   2,653.78 (+2.70%)
AMZN   3,047.82 (+3.41%)
TSLA   841.07 (+4.89%)
NVDA   243.99 (+6.21%)
BABA   105.03 (+36.83%)
NIO   18.71 (+25.32%)
AMD   114.98 (+5.17%)
CGC   6.38 (+8.69%)
MU   79.01 (+8.07%)
GE   94.43 (+2.25%)
T   23.19 (+0.43%)
F   16.54 (+2.99%)
DIS   137.90 (+2.76%)
AMC   15.12 (+4.42%)
PFE   52.78 (+1.09%)
PYPL   107.30 (+6.81%)
BA   188.47 (+4.77%)

Atlantic City casino revenue up 43% in February

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | Wayne Parry, Associated Press


Gamblers play slot machines at Caesars casino in Atlantic City N.J., Jan. 27, 2022. Figures released by New Jersey gambling regulators on March 16, 2022, show Atlantic City's in-person casino revenue in February was 43% higher than it was a year ago, and even outpaced the level of Feb. 2019, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's in-person casino revenue in February was 43% higher than it was a year ago, and just below the level of February 2020, right before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos won $212.4 million from in-person gamblers in February. That's about 3% less than their winnings in February 2020.

The amount of money won from gamblers who actually travel to Atlantic City's casinos is a closely watched metric these days as the industry is in the third year of the pandemic, particularly with limits on occupancy lifted and mask mandates ended.

“Popular holiday weekends such as Presidents’ Day and Valentine’s Day, and waning public concern for public health threats related to COVID-19 may have given a boost to brick-and-mortar gaming figures,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City casino industry. “Further relaxation of pandemic-related precautions nationwide gives us hope that spring 2022 will return operators to a pre-pandemic operating environment.”

When internet gambling and sports betting money is included, the February total for casinos and the three horse tracks that accept sports bets rose to $373.2 million, an increase of 29.5% over last year.

All nine casinos posted revenue increases compared to a year ago. The Borgata had the highest total revenue, including internet and sports betting, at $94.3 million, up 39.5% compared with February 2019.

Hard Rock was next at $44.7 million, up over 53%; the Ocean Casino Resort won $30.8 million, up over 41%; Tropicana won $26.1 million, up 18.5%; Harrah's won $19.5 million, up over 30%; Caesars won $19.1 million, up over 41%; Resorts won $13.3 million, up over 45%; Golden Nugget won $12.9 million, up over 45%; and Bally's won $12.1 million, up over 69%.

Among internet-only entities, Resorts Digital won $38.5 million, up over 40%; Golden Nugget Online Gaming won $34.9 million, up 25.5%; and Caesars Interactive NJ won over $10 million, up $17,6%.

Internet gambling revenue was nearly $130 million, up 38.6% from a year ago.

Sports betting revenue saw a rare decline in New Jersey, which had been the national leader until New York began taking mobile sports bets in January to seize the market lead. Revenue from sports bets was $30.8 million in February, down over 33% from a year earlier, when New York wasn't in the picture for online sports betting, which accounts for well over 80% of such bets nationwide.

New Jersey's casinos and tracks took over $985 million worth of sports bets in February, an increase from the nearly $743 million they took in February 2021. But they kept less from those bets after paying out winning tickets and other expenses.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.