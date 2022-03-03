QQQ   343.95 (-0.94%)
AAPL   166.72 (+0.10%)
MSFT   297.14 (-1.02%)
FB   205.33 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,687.68 (-0.14%)
AMZN   2,993.59 (-1.56%)
TSLA   855.55 (-2.77%)
NVDA   237.99 (-1.74%)
BABA   101.52 (-3.70%)
NIO   20.05 (-7.90%)
AMD   112.92 (-4.53%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   89.73 (-3.83%)
GE   92.99 (-1.24%)
T   23.79 (-0.13%)
F   17.50 (-3.31%)
DIS   145.63 (-1.16%)
AMC   18.16 (-2.00%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.04%)
PYPL   104.18 (-2.28%)
ACB   3.56 (-3.26%)
QQQ   343.95 (-0.94%)
AAPL   166.72 (+0.10%)
MSFT   297.14 (-1.02%)
FB   205.33 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,687.68 (-0.14%)
AMZN   2,993.59 (-1.56%)
TSLA   855.55 (-2.77%)
NVDA   237.99 (-1.74%)
BABA   101.52 (-3.70%)
NIO   20.05 (-7.90%)
AMD   112.92 (-4.53%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   89.73 (-3.83%)
GE   92.99 (-1.24%)
T   23.79 (-0.13%)
F   17.50 (-3.31%)
DIS   145.63 (-1.16%)
AMC   18.16 (-2.00%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.04%)
PYPL   104.18 (-2.28%)
ACB   3.56 (-3.26%)
QQQ   343.95 (-0.94%)
AAPL   166.72 (+0.10%)
MSFT   297.14 (-1.02%)
FB   205.33 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,687.68 (-0.14%)
AMZN   2,993.59 (-1.56%)
TSLA   855.55 (-2.77%)
NVDA   237.99 (-1.74%)
BABA   101.52 (-3.70%)
NIO   20.05 (-7.90%)
AMD   112.92 (-4.53%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   89.73 (-3.83%)
GE   92.99 (-1.24%)
T   23.79 (-0.13%)
F   17.50 (-3.31%)
DIS   145.63 (-1.16%)
AMC   18.16 (-2.00%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.04%)
PYPL   104.18 (-2.28%)
ACB   3.56 (-3.26%)
QQQ   343.95 (-0.94%)
AAPL   166.72 (+0.10%)
MSFT   297.14 (-1.02%)
FB   205.33 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,687.68 (-0.14%)
AMZN   2,993.59 (-1.56%)
TSLA   855.55 (-2.77%)
NVDA   237.99 (-1.74%)
BABA   101.52 (-3.70%)
NIO   20.05 (-7.90%)
AMD   112.92 (-4.53%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   89.73 (-3.83%)
GE   92.99 (-1.24%)
T   23.79 (-0.13%)
F   17.50 (-3.31%)
DIS   145.63 (-1.16%)
AMC   18.16 (-2.00%)
PFE   47.68 (-0.04%)
PYPL   104.18 (-2.28%)
ACB   3.56 (-3.26%)

Attackers kill 8 technicians in Indonesia's Papua province

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | Alfian Kartono, Associated Press

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Attackers believed to be West Papua separatist rebels killed eight technicians repairing a remote telecommunications tower in Indonesia’s restive Papua province, authorities said Thursday.

The technicians were killed Wednesday when more than a dozen gunmen stormed Telkomsel’s telecommunication tower while the workers were fixing its transceiver in the mountainous village of Beoga in Puncak district, Papua military spokesperson Col. Aqsha Erlangga said. He said one technician managed to escape the attack with video from a security camera at the scene.

He said security forces tried to recover the bodies of the technicians with a helicopter on Thursday but were hampered by bad weather and heavy fog in the hilly district, a stronghold of separatists who have battled Indonesian rule in the impoverished region since the early 1960s.

“This is an extraordinary crime by the armed separatist criminal group amid the government's efforts to bring economic development,” Erlangga said in a statement. He said police and the military were searching for the attackers, who authorities believe belong to the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization.

Separately, about 15 members of an armed group attacked a military post in Dambet village in the same district on Thursday, injuring a soldier.

A spokesperson for the rebels couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The attacks are the latest in a series of violent incidents in recent years in Papua, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common.

Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a U.N.-sponsored ballot that was widely seen as a sham. Since then, a low-level insurgency has simmered in the region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua.

Indonesia’s government, which for decades had a policy of sending Javanese and other Indonesians to settle in Papua, is now trying to spur economic development to dampen the separatist movement. The workers involved in the development are considered outsiders by the separatists.

In December 2018, at least 31 construction workers and a soldier were killed by the West Papua Liberation Army in one of the worst separatist attacks in the province.

Attacks have spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.