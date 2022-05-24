×
QQQ   287.24 (-2.13%)
AAPL   140.36 (-1.92%)
MSFT   259.62 (-0.40%)
FB   181.28 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   2,119.40 (-4.95%)
AMZN   2,082.00 (-3.21%)
TSLA   628.16 (-6.93%)
NVDA   161.54 (-4.40%)
BABA   82.47 (-5.46%)
NIO   14.63 (-8.56%)
AMD   91.16 (-4.11%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.62 (-4.27%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.52 (-1.25%)
F   12.42 (-3.20%)
DIS   101.59 (-4.01%)
AMC   10.39 (-10.28%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.00%)
PYPL   78.65 (-3.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (-3.79%)
QQQ   287.24 (-2.13%)
AAPL   140.36 (-1.92%)
MSFT   259.62 (-0.40%)
FB   181.28 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   2,119.40 (-4.95%)
AMZN   2,082.00 (-3.21%)
TSLA   628.16 (-6.93%)
NVDA   161.54 (-4.40%)
BABA   82.47 (-5.46%)
NIO   14.63 (-8.56%)
AMD   91.16 (-4.11%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.62 (-4.27%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.52 (-1.25%)
F   12.42 (-3.20%)
DIS   101.59 (-4.01%)
AMC   10.39 (-10.28%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.00%)
PYPL   78.65 (-3.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (-3.79%)
QQQ   287.24 (-2.13%)
AAPL   140.36 (-1.92%)
MSFT   259.62 (-0.40%)
FB   181.28 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   2,119.40 (-4.95%)
AMZN   2,082.00 (-3.21%)
TSLA   628.16 (-6.93%)
NVDA   161.54 (-4.40%)
BABA   82.47 (-5.46%)
NIO   14.63 (-8.56%)
AMD   91.16 (-4.11%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.62 (-4.27%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.52 (-1.25%)
F   12.42 (-3.20%)
DIS   101.59 (-4.01%)
AMC   10.39 (-10.28%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.00%)
PYPL   78.65 (-3.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (-3.79%)
QQQ   287.24 (-2.13%)
AAPL   140.36 (-1.92%)
MSFT   259.62 (-0.40%)
FB   181.28 (-7.62%)
GOOGL   2,119.40 (-4.95%)
AMZN   2,082.00 (-3.21%)
TSLA   628.16 (-6.93%)
NVDA   161.54 (-4.40%)
BABA   82.47 (-5.46%)
NIO   14.63 (-8.56%)
AMD   91.16 (-4.11%)
CGC   4.76 (-8.29%)
MU   66.62 (-4.27%)
T   21.16 (+2.03%)
GE   74.52 (-1.25%)
F   12.42 (-3.20%)
DIS   101.59 (-4.01%)
AMC   10.39 (-10.28%)
PFE   53.41 (+1.00%)
PYPL   78.65 (-3.12%)
NFLX   180.34 (-3.79%)

Attorney paying ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn defamation claim

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Ken Ritter, Associated Press

Steve Wynn
Casino mogul Steve Wynn is seen at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. Former Las Vegas casino mogul Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against attorney Lisa Bloom. The attorney represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation. Wynn's lawyers on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, gave The Associated Press a settlement document that included a statement from Bloom, which withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against a well-known attorney who represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom retracted and withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018 announcing she represented a woman making claims of inappropriate behavior against Wynn, according to a statement included in a settlement document provided Tuesday to The Associated Press by Wynn's lawyers.

The amount of the settlement was blacked out in the document, which was signed by Wynn and Bloom and submitted to U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas. The judge approved the agreement and dismissed the case Monday.

Bloom’s 2018 news release said she was representing a dancer who accused Wynn of leering at female performers who were instructed to “strip down to bras and panties” when he attended and watched “physically revealing” segments of rehearsals for “Showstoppers” at the Wynn Las Vegas resort.

The settlement statement said Bloom wanted “to correct the record and state that there has been no evidence obtained that Steve Wynn made inappropriate instructions to dancers, nor that he knew about any inappropriate instructions.”

Bloom and attorneys who represented her in the federal case in Nevada did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages seeking comment. Bloom is the daughter of nationally known women’s rights and discrimination attorney Gloria Allred.

Wynn, 80, offered a statement saying he was “pleased” with the agreement and declaring the matter “fully settled, including with a retraction.”

Wynn attorney Todd Bice in Las Vegas told AP the settlement amount would remain confidential. He declined additional comment.

Wynn had sought a jury trial and damages of at least $75,000 less than two months after the Wall Street Journal reported that he had harassed or assaulted several women.


Wynn has consistently denied sexual misconduct allegations.

He resigned as chairman and CEO of his namesake company, Wynn Resorts, in February 2018, and sold his company shares. He now lives in Florida.

Wynn's lawsuit against Bloom was filed in April 2018. Mahan denied Bloom's bid to have the case dismissed and she appealed. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco referred it back to Mahan in March 2021.

A reasonable jury could find Bloom "acted with actual malice in publishing the release,” a three-judge appellate panel said.

Allegations of wrongdoing against Wynn have spawned other lawsuits and sanctions. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled last month that state casino regulators could still impose a $500,000 fine and discipline Wynn over allegations of workplace sexual misconduct.

Wynn’s lawyers argue he no longer has casino industry ties and the state Gaming Commission lacks authority to punish him.

The commission separately fined Wynn Resorts $20 million in 2019 for failing to investigate claims of sexual misconduct made against Wynn before he resigned.

Regulators in Massachusetts fined the company $35 million more and the company’s top executive $500,000 for failing to disclose sexual misconduct allegations against Wynn when it applied for a license for a Boston-area casino.

Wynn Resorts in November 2019 accepted $20 million in damages from Wynn and $21 million more from insurance carriers to settle shareholder lawsuits accusing company directors of failing to disclose misconduct allegations.

Steve Wynn also has a pending defamation lawsuit against The Associated Press and an AP reporter based on a story about accounts made to Las Vegas police from two women who alleged sexual misconduct by Wynn.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.