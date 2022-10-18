Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial
UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial
UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial
UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'
S&P 500   3,677.95
DOW   30,185.82
QQQ   269.35
Get a Good Night's Sleep and Stop Snoring with This Top-Rated Mask
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed
Millionaire Investor Reveals: “How I Made My Second Fortune… By Avoiding 99% of Stocks” (Ad)
Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial
UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero

Tue., October 18, 2022 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press
Lee Hsien Loong, Anthony Albanese
Prime Minster of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, left, and Australia's Prime Minster Anthony Albanese shake hands during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Lee is on a 2-day visit to Canberra. (AP Photo/Hilary Wardaugh)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders announced Tuesday what they described as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between the two countries after an annual meeting in the Australian Parliament House.

The agreement has 17 components that cover facilitating trade and investment in green services, harmonizing standards and building green growth sectors through collaboration between business.

Australia has committed to reducing its emissions to net-zero by 2050 and Singapore is considering adopting the same target.

Albanese described Singapore as “one of the most innovative economies in the world,” while Australia had the potential to become a “renewable energy superpower” due to its vast open spaces and relatively small population.

The agreement “will support clean energy innovation, unlock business opportunities and create jobs, and help deliver our mission’s targets while positioning Australia as a renewable energy superpower,” Albanese said.

Lee foreshadowed further cooperation in cross-border electricity trade and “sustainable aviation” through what he described as the “world’s first such agreement.”

”These are all areas which are of interest to Singapore and to Singapore businesses and we hope with a Singapore-Australia GEA they’ll be able to move forward,” Lee said.

“But we also hope with this GEA will encourage other countries to look at what we have been able to do and to ask whether some of this may not make sense to them to do with Singapore or to do with each other,” Lee added.

Singapore is already planning to use solar power from northern Australia transmitted by a 4,200-kilometer (2,600-mile) submarine cable.


Singaporean company Sun Cable plans to start construction in 2024 of the 30 billion Australian dollar ($19 billion) Australia-Asia PowerLink project that will include 12,000 hectares (30,000 acres) of solar panels near the northern Australian city of Darwin.

Albanese described the export of Australian solar power to Singapore as an “ultimate win-win.”

“If this project can be made to work — and I believe it can be — you will see the world’s largest solar farm, you will see the export of energy across distances … (and) the production of many jobs here in Australia, including manufacturing jobs,” Albanese said.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.