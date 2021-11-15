S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together
S&P 500   4,682.80
DOW   36,087.45
QQQ   394.61
Is Blink Charging or ChargePoint the Better Buy as the Infrastructure Bill Passes?
3 Recent IPOs Showing Strong Year-To-Date Growth Trends
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375M
Tyson Foods Is A Hedge Against Inflation? 
Shell wants to move headquarters amid cleaner energy shift
Biden's $1T infrastructure bill historic, not transformative
Some Pieces are Missing, But the Puzzle of HOFV Stock is Coming Together

Australia central banker says rates could stay low until '24

Monday, November 15, 2021 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press

Philip Lowe
Australia's Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe speaks in Sydney, March 19, 2020. Lowe said on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, the nation's benchmark interest rate could remain at record lows until 2024 despite the pandemic-induced global inflation shock. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank governor says the nation’s benchmark interest rate could remain at a record low until 2024 despite pandemic-induced inflation.

The Reserve Bank of Australia board has said it won’t lift the cash rate until inflation settles in a target range of 2%-to-3%, Governor Philip Lowe told a Sydney forum of economists.

The “inflation outlook is more uncertain than it has been for some time, but our central scenario is that underlying inflation reaches the middle of the target by the end of 2023,” Lowe said.

That alone would not trigger the rate being lifted from the record low 0.1% where it has remained since November 2020. The board would also consider the economic outlook, Lowe said.

“So it is still plausible that the first increase in the cash rate will not be before 2024,” he said.

The latest data and forecasts do not warrant considering a rate hike in 2022, he said.

Australia’s inflation rate has risen as have prices in many parts of the world as economies bounce back from the pandemic, but such pressures are less pronounced than in many other countries.

The increase in Australian prices of 0.7% in July-September and 2.1% over a year earlier was higher than expected, Lowe said.

In the U.S., the consumer price index soared 6.2% in October from a year earlier — the biggest 12-month jump since 1990.

Gasoline prices in Australia have soared 24% in the past year. But Australian electricity prices are falling partly due to more wind and solar generation.

Australian pay checks grew by less than 2% in the year through June.

Australian inflation will likely lift further, but gradually, and will moderate over the next 18 months, Lowe said.


7 Stocks to Buy Now and Avoid a Summer Swoon

Summer is generally a quiet time in the markets. Institutional investors, generally speaking, take some time away. In fact, that’s where the idiom “Sell in May and Go Away” comes from.

But quiet doesn’t mean uneventful. The world still moves along even in the lazy months of summer. And at the moment, there are two conflicting views driving the market.

One is the fear that everything’s a bubble that is just about to burst. We don’t recommend you get out of stocks, but let’s face it, things are more than just a little frothy.

But there’s another view summarized by the acronym, YOLO (as in You Only Live Once). And these investors are committed to keeping the markets going higher. Even if it means going “all in” (whatever that means to them) on risky asset classes like NFTs or Dogecoin.

We sincerely hope you take time to recharge (whatever that means to you) this summer. Whatever your personal beliefs, the reopening of our economy is a moment that deserves to be celebrated by all of us. But before you do, we recommend that you take a peek at these seven stocks that you can consider adding to your portfolio before you check out for the summer. These are likely to get as hot as a firecracker on the Fourth of July and should have you smiling when the summer ends.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Now and Avoid a Summer Swoon".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.