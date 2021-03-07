S&P 500   3,841.94
DOW   31,496.30
QQQ   308.68
Black landowner digs in against land grab for oil pipeline
Opponents suspect environmental racism in pipeline project
GOP pushes bills to allow social media 'censorship' lawsuits
Russia scores points with vaccine diplomacy, but snags arise
North Macedonia gets first batch of Russia vaccine Sputnik V
Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus
Escalating violence ups pressure for Myanmar sanctions
Australia ends defense cooperation with Myanmar over coup

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has suspended its defense cooperation with Myanmar and is redirecting humanitarian aid because of the military takeover of the government and ongoing detention of an Australian citizen.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday that Australian diplomats only had access to economic policy adviser Sean Turnell twice since he was detained in early February. She described the access as “very limited consular support.”

“We continue to absolutely call for the release of Professor Sean Turnell,” Payne told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Australia announced late Sunday it had suspended a defense training program with Myanmar worth about 1.5 million Australian dollars ($1.2 million) over five years. The program had been restricted to non-combat areas such as English-language training.

Australian humanitarian aid will be directed away from Myanmar government and government-related entities. Instead it will focus on the immediate humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable and poor in Myanmar including the Rohingyas and other ethnic minorities, Payne said.

Australia had previously imposed sanctions including an arms embargo and sanctions targeting several individuals. These sanctions would continue to be reviewed, Payne said.

Turnell was detained within weeks of arriving in Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, from Australia to take up a job as adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.

Australia has also called for the release of Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others who have been arbitrarily detained since the Feb. 1 military coup.


