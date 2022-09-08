S&P 500   3,979.87
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
A Copywriting Side Hustle Can Help You Start Earning Extra Money
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
A Copywriting Side Hustle Can Help You Start Earning Extra Money
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
A Copywriting Side Hustle Can Help You Start Earning Extra Money
Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries
REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs 
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
ALS drug gets rare second review at high-stakes FDA meeting
Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak
A Copywriting Side Hustle Can Help You Start Earning Extra Money

Australia enshrines in law 43% greenhouse gas reduction aim

Thu., September 8, 2022 | The Associated Press

The Liddell Power Station, left, and Bayswater Power Station, coal-powered thermal power station are pictured near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley, Australia on Nov. 2, 2021. Australia's Senate has voted, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to ensure the government's elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade is enshrined in law. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Parliament on Thursday enshrined in law the government’s elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

The Senate passed legislation supporting the target in a vote of 37 to 30 even though several senators who supported it wanted a more ambitious 2030 target.

The center-left Labor Party government officially committed Australia to the 43% target after it came to power for the first time in nine years at May elections. But entrenching it in law has made it more difficult for any future government to reduce the target.

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the Senate vote provided certainty to clean energy investors while strengthening transparency and accountability in Australia’s carbon reduction processes.

“The message to investors is that Australia is open for business,” Bowen told Parliament.

The conservative opposition party voted against the bill. The opposition has advocated since 2015 a target of reducing emissions by between 26% and 28%.

Independent senator David Pocock insisted on several amendments touching on transparency and accountability before he supported the bill.

These were soon passed by the House of Representatives, where the government holds a majority. The government holds only 26 of the 76 Senate seats.

Greens party senators supported the 43% ambition although their proposed amendments to increase the target to at least 75% and ban future Australian coal and gas projects were defeated.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

