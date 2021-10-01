S&P 500   4,307.54
DOW   33,843.92
QQQ   357.96
Jabil Inc. Q4 Results: More Than Meets The Eye
Stocks rise in morning trading after US averts shutdown
Stocks opening higher on Wall St. after US averts shutdown
Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
As energy crisis looms, Spain shields supply of Algerian gas
Czech central bank significantly ups rate as inflation soars
S&P 500   4,307.54
DOW   33,843.92
QQQ   357.96
Jabil Inc. Q4 Results: More Than Meets The Eye
Stocks rise in morning trading after US averts shutdown
Stocks opening higher on Wall St. after US averts shutdown
Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
As energy crisis looms, Spain shields supply of Algerian gas
Czech central bank significantly ups rate as inflation soars
S&P 500   4,307.54
DOW   33,843.92
QQQ   357.96
Jabil Inc. Q4 Results: More Than Meets The Eye
Stocks rise in morning trading after US averts shutdown
Stocks opening higher on Wall St. after US averts shutdown
Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
As energy crisis looms, Spain shields supply of Algerian gas
Czech central bank significantly ups rate as inflation soars
S&P 500   4,307.54
DOW   33,843.92
QQQ   357.96
Jabil Inc. Q4 Results: More Than Meets The Eye
Stocks rise in morning trading after US averts shutdown
Stocks opening higher on Wall St. after US averts shutdown
Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
As energy crisis looms, Spain shields supply of Algerian gas
Czech central bank significantly ups rate as inflation soars

Australia-EU trade talks delayed amid submarine deal fallout

Friday, October 1, 2021 | Samuel Petrequin, Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A round of free trade talks between the European Union and Australia has been postponed by one month in the wake of a dispute over the Australian government's decision to cancel a multibillion-euro French submarine deal, EU and Australian officials said Friday.

Miriam Garcia Ferrer, the EU commission spokesperson in charge of trade, confirmed the decision to The Associated Press and said the delay does not mean “the end of these negotiations." Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said he would continue planning to meet with his EU counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis next week to discuss the negotiations now set for November.

“A free trade agreement is in the interests of Australia and the European Union and will strengthen our relationship that is built on a shared commitment to democracy, human rights, the rule of law and economic openness,” Tehan said in a statement.

“We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision, but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest – which is what Australia has done,” he added.

The EU launched negotiations for a trade agreement with Australia in 2018. The 12th round of talks was scheduled to take place later this month via videoconference.

Australia signed the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal with French majority state-owned Naval Group in 2016 to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. But Prime Minister Scott Morrison canceled the deal last month as part of an alliance with the United States and Britain that will give Australia at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The move infuriated France, and prompted criticism from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

An EU official directly aware of the matter said the submarine row played a role in the decision to delay this month's talks but insisted a deal was not ready to be sealed in any case. The person spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

France has accused the United States and Australia of betrayal over the canceled contract and the replacement trilateral alliance negotiated in secret. France briefly recalled its ambassador from Washington in protest; there is no word of when a French ambassador might return to Australia.

According to EU data, the 27-nation EU represented Australia’s third-largest trading partner in 2020, after China and Japan, ahead of the United States.

After the previous round of talks in June, the EU said discussions were held in a “good and constructive atmosphere and showed a shared commitment to negotiate an ambitious and comprehensive agreement."

Garcia Ferrer said the monthlong delay would allow both sides to prepare better for the next round.

___

Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, contributed to this story.


7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal

Bellwether stocks are considered to be leading indicators about the direction of the overall economy, a specific sector, or the broader market. They are predictive stocks in that investors can use the company’s earnings reports to gauge economic strength or weakness.

The traditional definition of bellwether stocks brings to mind established, blue-chip companies. They are the home of mature brands with consumer loyalty. These may be stocks that aren’t associated with exceptional growth; some may be dividend stocks.

But there’s something different about normal this time around. If it’s true (and I think it is) that the old rules no longer apply, investors need to change the way they think about bellwether stocks. Plus, let’s face it, many stocks that we might consider to be bellwether stocks have already had a bit of a vaccine rally. That means that the easy gains are gone.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven of what may be termed the new bellwether stocks. These are stocks that investors should be paying attention to as the economy continues to reopen.

One quality of many of these stocks is that they are either negative for 2021 or underperforming the broader market. And that means that they are likely to have a strong upside as the economy grows.

View the "7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.