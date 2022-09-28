Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)
QQQ   279.94 (+1.99%)
AAPL   149.84 (-1.27%)
MSFT   241.07 (+1.97%)
META   141.61 (+5.36%)
GOOGL   100.05 (+2.62%)
AMZN   118.01 (+3.15%)
TSLA   287.81 (+1.72%)
NVDA   127.36 (+2.60%)
NIO   17.33 (+0.81%)
BABA   80.99 (+4.01%)
AMD   68.36 (+1.77%)
T   15.83 (+0.64%)
MU   51.00 (+0.83%)
CGC   3.04 (+6.29%)
F   12.18 (+2.27%)
GE   64.46 (-0.02%)
DIS   99.40 (+3.70%)
AMC   7.67 (+2.95%)
PYPL   91.12 (+6.26%)
PFE   44.43 (+0.77%)
NFLX   245.20 (+9.29%)

Australia flags tough new data protection laws this year

Wed., September 28, 2022 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press
Optus
An Optus phone sign hangs above its store in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Australia’s federal and state governments on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, called for Optus to pay for replacing identification documents including passports and driver’s licenses to avoid identity fraud after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia could have tough new data protection laws in place this year in an urgent response to a cyberattack on a telecommunications company that stole the personal data of 9.8 million customers, the attorney-general said on Thursday.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the government would make “urgent reforms” to the Privacy Act following the unprecedented hack last week on Optus, Australia’s second-largest wireless carrier.

Dreyfus said “I think it’s possible” for the law to be changed in the four remaining weeks that Parliament is scheduled to sit this year.

"I’m going to be looking very hard over the next four weeks at whether or not we can get reforms to the Privacy Act into the Parliament before the end of the year,” Dreyfus told reporters. Parliament next sits on Oct. 25.

Dreyfus said penalties for failing to protect personal data had to be increased so that corporate boards could not dismiss fines as a “cost of doing business.”

The “absolutely huge amounts” of customer data companies held for years would have to be justified under the amended law, Dreyfus said.

“Companies need to look at data storage not as an asset, but as a liability or a potential liability,” Dreyfus said.

“For too long we have had companies solely looking at data as an asset that they can use commercially,” he added.

The government blames lax cybersecurity at Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., also known as Singtel, for the theft of current and former customers’ personal information.

The data included passport, driver’s license and national health care identification numbers which could be used for identity theft and fraud.

Authorities are critical of Optus’s initial failure to disclose that Medicare numbers were among the stolen data. That became apparent on Tuesday when the hacker dumped the records of 10,000 customers on the dark web — six days after Optus discovered the cyberattack.


The urgent legislative response is separate from a broader review of the Privacy Act that began three years ago. The law was passed in 1988 and critics argue it badly needs to be adapted to the digital age.

Optus could potentially be fined a maximum 2 million Australian dollars ($1.3 million) for breaching the Privacy Act, the government said.

It could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars over a similar security breach under European Union laws, the government said.

Submissions to the Privacy Act review have suggested penalties for breaches equivalent to 10% of revenue from Australian operations.

Optus chief executive executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has argued against increased fines, telling Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday: “Honestly, I’m not sure what penalties benefit anybody.”

Optus maintains it was the target of a sophisticated cyberattack that penetrated several layers of security.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.