S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
Australia forecasts high inflation for another 2 years

Thu., July 28, 2022 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press


Rose stems for sale at a shopping center in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday inflation in the year through June was 6.1%, up from 5.1% in the year through March. Inflation only rose by 3.5% during the last calendar year. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s runaway inflation is forecast to remain too high for the next two years and economic growth will slow without falling into recession, the government’s treasurer said on Thursday.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers outlined to Parliament how the country’s economic outlook has deteriorated since the government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was elected in May.

“The economy is growing, but so are the challenges,” Chalmers said. “Some are homegrown and others come at us from around the world.”

Rising inflation and a global slowdown were key economic challenges.

Inflation rose by 3.5% last year. It climbed 5.1% in the year through March and 6.1% in the year through June.

Australia’s central bank is widely expected to boost its benchmark cash rate at its monthly board meeting next week for a fourth consecutive month. The rate is current 1.35%.

Charmers said inflation was now expected to peak at 7.75% in the December quarter.

“The current expectation is that it will get worse this year, moderate next year and normalize the year after that,” Chalmers said.

Inflation was forecast to still be 5.5% mid next year before falling to an acceptable 2.75% in late 2024.

The Reserve Bank of Australia changes interest rates to try to keep inflation within a target band of 2% and 3%.

Before the election, inflation had been forecast to peak at 4.25%.

Economic data for the last fiscal year that ended on June 30 has not yet been finalized, but growth was expected to come in half a percentage point lower than previously forecast, at 3.75%.

Treasury Department growth forecasts for the current fiscal year and next year have each been downgraded by 50 basis points to 3.5% and 3%, respectively.

“The headwinds that our economy is facing, higher inflation at the top of that list along with ... slowing global growth, are now reflected in the revised economic outcomes and forecasts,” Chalmers said.


Higher inflation and slower growth were expected to cost the government an additional 30 billion Australian dollars ($21 billion) over the next four years than had been previously forecast.

Chalmers said neither the Treasury Department nor the independent Reserve Bank had forecast an Australian recession.

The government plans to ease cost of living pressures on Australians by reducing childcare costs for 1.26 million families, promoting wage growth and improving clogged supply chains, Chalmers said


