QQQ   363.05 (+3.20%)
AAPL   174.78 (+2.61%)
MSFT   310.98 (+0.88%)
FB   313.26 (+3.83%)
GOOGL   2,706.07 (+1.46%)
AMZN   2,991.47 (+3.89%)
TSLA   936.72 (+10.68%)
NVDA   244.86 (+7.21%)
BABA   125.79 (+9.16%)
NIO   24.51 (+17.27%)
AMD   114.25 (+8.56%)
CGC   8.04 (+10.59%)
MU   82.27 (+3.78%)
GE   94.48 (+2.58%)
T   25.50 (+1.15%)
F   20.30 (+3.89%)
DIS   142.97 (+3.13%)
AMC   16.06 (+6.64%)
PFE   52.69 (-3.02%)
ACB   4.16 (+6.39%)
BA   200.24 (+5.07%)
QQQ   363.05 (+3.20%)
AAPL   174.78 (+2.61%)
MSFT   310.98 (+0.88%)
FB   313.26 (+3.83%)
GOOGL   2,706.07 (+1.46%)
AMZN   2,991.47 (+3.89%)
TSLA   936.72 (+10.68%)
NVDA   244.86 (+7.21%)
BABA   125.79 (+9.16%)
NIO   24.51 (+17.27%)
AMD   114.25 (+8.56%)
CGC   8.04 (+10.59%)
MU   82.27 (+3.78%)
GE   94.48 (+2.58%)
T   25.50 (+1.15%)
F   20.30 (+3.89%)
DIS   142.97 (+3.13%)
AMC   16.06 (+6.64%)
PFE   52.69 (-3.02%)
ACB   4.16 (+6.39%)
BA   200.24 (+5.07%)
QQQ   363.05 (+3.20%)
AAPL   174.78 (+2.61%)
MSFT   310.98 (+0.88%)
FB   313.26 (+3.83%)
GOOGL   2,706.07 (+1.46%)
AMZN   2,991.47 (+3.89%)
TSLA   936.72 (+10.68%)
NVDA   244.86 (+7.21%)
BABA   125.79 (+9.16%)
NIO   24.51 (+17.27%)
AMD   114.25 (+8.56%)
CGC   8.04 (+10.59%)
MU   82.27 (+3.78%)
GE   94.48 (+2.58%)
T   25.50 (+1.15%)
F   20.30 (+3.89%)
DIS   142.97 (+3.13%)
AMC   16.06 (+6.64%)
PFE   52.69 (-3.02%)
ACB   4.16 (+6.39%)
BA   200.24 (+5.07%)
QQQ   363.05 (+3.20%)
AAPL   174.78 (+2.61%)
MSFT   310.98 (+0.88%)
FB   313.26 (+3.83%)
GOOGL   2,706.07 (+1.46%)
AMZN   2,991.47 (+3.89%)
TSLA   936.72 (+10.68%)
NVDA   244.86 (+7.21%)
BABA   125.79 (+9.16%)
NIO   24.51 (+17.27%)
AMD   114.25 (+8.56%)
CGC   8.04 (+10.59%)
MU   82.27 (+3.78%)
GE   94.48 (+2.58%)
T   25.50 (+1.15%)
F   20.30 (+3.89%)
DIS   142.97 (+3.13%)
AMC   16.06 (+6.64%)
PFE   52.69 (-3.02%)
ACB   4.16 (+6.39%)
BA   200.24 (+5.07%)

Australia has $1 billion plan to convert ideas into jobs

Monday, January 31, 2022 | Nick Perry, Associated Press


Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces during a speech at the National Press Club that his government will invest in converting research ideas into commercial hits as it looks to improve the economy with an election looming, in Canberra, Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Morrison said a new program called Australia's Economic Accelerator would focus on commercializing research in six areas: defense, space, minerals, food, medical products, and clean energy. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia's government said Tuesday it will spend more than $1 billion on converting research ideas into commercial hits as it looks to improve the economy with an election looming.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a new program called Australia’s Economic Accelerator would focus on commercializing research in six areas: defense, space, minerals, food, medical products, and clean energy.

“The key policy challenge surrounds the so-called ‘Valley of Death,' where early stage research is frequently not progressed to later stages of development because of the risk and uncertainty about commercial returns,” Morrison said.

He said the new program would help bridge that gap by investing in programs with strong commercial potential. It will work in stages by providing lots of small grants initially and then fewer but more valuable grants in subsequent rounds of funding. It is worth 1.6 billion Australian dollars ($1.1 billion) and is part of a larger 2.2 billion Australian dollar package.

Morrison was speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra, where he also reflected on the challenges he's faced since winning the last election in 2019.

“The past three years have been some of the most extraordinary that our nation has ever experienced,” he said. “Younger generations have never known anything like it. The succession of natural disasters — from drought to flood, fires, pestilence, a once-in-a-century global pandemic, the recession it caused — has pushed our country to the very limits.”

He said his government had been too optimistic about the pandemic ahead of the Australian summer and then had to make “massive changes” when case numbers skyrocketed with the omicron variant of coronavirus.

Morrison faces a tough election challenge from opposition leader Anthony Albanese, whose Labor Party has been leading the government coalition in some opinion polls. Morrison has yet to announce a date for the election, which must be held by May 21.


7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits

Are you ready for the metaverse? Yeah, I’m not either. But many people are enjoying living their life in a virtual world. However, virtual reality and augmented reality goes beyond the world of video games. The applications for this technology include remote assistance, training, and education.

And like e-commerce, this was a sector that experienced significant growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. Necessity frequently inspires new ways of thinking and so it is that millions of Americans had to figure out how to do things remotely.

But what you want to know as a prospective investor is whether there’s more growth in store. Fortune Business Insights reports that the global market for VR gaming will reach $45.2 billion by 2027. That’s up from $5.1 billion in 2019 and $17 billion in 2020. That comes out to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8%. That should get your attention. It’s certainly drawn the attention of many of the tech giants. Many of the FAANG stocks are investing in this market with the expectation of massive future growth.

If you’re looking to invest in this growing sector, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven virtual reality stocks that, while they dabble in the virtual world can deliver real profits for your portfolio.

View the "7 Virtual Reality Stocks That Can Deliver Very Real Profits".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.