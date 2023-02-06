S&P 500   4,114.79 (-0.07%)
DOW   33,923.59 (-0.07%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
Australia lifts cash rate to 3.35% with 9th rate hike

Mon., February 6, 2023 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press
Philip Lowe
Philip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia addresses a lunch in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Australia's central bank on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, lifted its benchmark interest rate to a ten year high of 3.35 per cent with a quarter of a percentage move, a record ninth consecutive increase. (AP Photo/Mark Baker,File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a ninth consecutive time to 3.35% as it battles inflation that rose to 7.8% in the latest quarter.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to increase its cash rate by 0.25 of a basis point was widely anticipated after the annual inflation rate for the December quarter was the highest since 1990.

“High inflation makes life difficult for people and damages the functioning of the economy,” Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

“And if high inflation were to become entrenched in people’s expectations, it would be very costly to reduce later,” he added.

The board has been raising interest rates to try to bring inflation within the bank’s target band of 2% to and 3%, while hoping to avoid recession, he said.

“But the path to achieving a soft landing remains a narrow one,” Lowe said.

