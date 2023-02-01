QQQ   300.92 (+2.14%)
AAPL   145.43 (+0.79%)
MSFT   252.75 (+1.99%)
META   153.12 (+2.79%)
GOOGL   100.43 (+1.61%)
AMZN   105.15 (+1.96%)
TSLA   181.41 (+4.73%)
NVDA   209.43 (+7.20%)
NIO   12.10 (+0.25%)
BABA   112.82 (+2.38%)
AMD   84.64 (+12.63%)
T   20.18 (-0.93%)
MU   62.60 (+3.81%)
F   13.79 (+2.07%)
CGC   3.08 (+1.65%)
GE   82.32 (+2.29%)
DIS   109.39 (+0.83%)
AMC   5.71 (+6.73%)
PFE   43.97 (-0.43%)
PYPL   82.91 (+1.74%)
NFLX   361.99 (+2.30%)
Australia phasing out monarchy from bank notes; King Charles III won't appear on $5 bill but expected on coins

Wed., February 1, 2023 | The Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia phasing out monarchy from bank notes; King Charles III won't appear on $5 bill but expected on coins.

