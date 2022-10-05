Australia updates law to protect data after Optus hack

S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
S&P 500   3,783.28
DOW   30,273.87
QQQ   281.98
5 Tips I Wish I Knew Before Starting My Business
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint (Ad)
WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise
Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear

Australia updates law to protect data after Optus hack

Wed., October 5, 2022 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press

Electronic signage at an Optus telecommunications retail store is seen at the central business district of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. The government has announced changes to telecommunications law, Thursday, Oct. 6 to protect customers of Australia's second-largest wireless carrier, Optus, whose personal details were stolen in a major cyberattack. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government announced changes Thursday to its telecommunications law to protect vulnerable customers after personal details were stolen in a major cyberattack on the nation’s second-largest wireless carrier.

The changes to Telecommunications Regulations allow Optus and other providers to better coordinate with financial institutions and governments to detect and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity incidents, fraud, scams and other malicious cyber activities, Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said in a joint statement.

“What this is all about is to try and reduce the impact of this data breach on Optus customers and to enable financial institutions to implement enhanced safeguards and monitoring,” Rowland told reporters.

More than one in three Australians had personal data stolen when Optus lost the records of 9.8 million current and former customers including passport, driver’s license and national health care identification numbers in a hack discovered on Sept. 21.

The hacker dumped the records of 10,000 of those customers on the dark web last week as part of an attempt to extort $1 million from Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., also known as Singtel.

Optus ran full-page ads in Australian newspapers on Saturday under the headline: "We’re deeply sorry.”

The ad included a link to an Optus website that details actions customers can take to avoid identity theft and fraud.

The government can change regulations without reference to the Parliament. But the government hopes to pass changes to the Privacy Act through the Parliament during its final four sitting weeks of 2022 in response to the Optus breach.

The changes would include increased penalties for companies with lax cybersecurity protections and curbs on the quantities and types of customer data that businesses can amass, as well as the duration for which personal information can be kept.

7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.