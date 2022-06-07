×
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 

Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Rod Nmcguirk, Associated Press


A man walks past the Reserve Bank of Australia building in Sydney, Australia on Oct. 7, 2021. Australia’s central bank on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%.(AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for a second time in five weeks, changing the cash rate to 0.85% from 0.35%.

When the Reserve Bank of Australia’s lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its last monthly board meeting on May 3, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years.

An increase was widely expected after official data released in April showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March. It is the highest annual rate since 2001, when a newly introduced 10% federal consumption tax created a temporary spike.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday foreshadowed more rate hikes, saying inflation in Australia would worsen.

"It’s clear already that inflation will be significantly higher than the 5.1% it is currently,” Chalmers told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. hours before the bank’s rate decision was announced.

“Inflation will get worse before it gets better. That’s the trajectory that we’ve inherited,” Chalmers added.

A May 21 election put Chalmers’ center-left Labor Party in power. It has criticized the level of debt accrued by the previous conservative administration.

Chalmers said he would update the nation on inflation when the Parliament resumes on July 26 for the first time since the election.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said inflation was not expected to fall below 3% until next year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia adjusts interest rates to keep inflation within a 2%-3% target band.

“Inflation in Australia has increased significantly. While inflation is lower than in most other advanced economies, it is higher than earlier expected,” Lowe said in a statement.

“Global factors, including COVID-related disruptions to supply chains and the war in Ukraine, account for much of this increase in inflation. But domestic factors are playing a role too, with capacity constraints in some sectors and the tight labor market contributing to the upward pressure on prices,” Lowe added.


Inflation in the latest quarter was sharply higher than the 3.5% in the quarter before, driven by a surge in fuel and housing costs and damage to crops from recent floods.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.