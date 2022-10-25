QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.42 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)
QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.42 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)
QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.42 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)
QQQ   284.21 (+2.07%)
AAPL   152.34 (+1.93%)
MSFT   250.66 (+1.38%)
META   137.51 (+6.01%)
GOOGL   104.48 (+1.91%)
AMZN   120.60 (+0.65%)
TSLA   222.42 (+5.28%)
NVDA   132.61 (+5.25%)
NIO   10.63 (+12.49%)
BABA   63.22 (+0.11%)
AMD   61.47 (+4.72%)
T   17.69 (+1.03%)
MU   55.87 (-0.66%)
CGC   2.91 (+27.07%)
F   12.83 (+2.80%)
GE   73.00 (-0.49%)
DIS   104.36 (+2.60%)
AMC   6.75 (+6.13%)
PYPL   89.24 (+7.11%)
PFE   45.59 (+0.11%)
NFLX   291.02 (+3.03%)

Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked

Tue., October 25, 2022 | Rod Mcguirk, Associated Press

People walk past a Medibank branch in Sydney, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer, said a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients' private information. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information.

Medibank said “significant amounts of health claims data” had also been accessed in the breach, which was reported to police a week ago when trade in the company’s shares was halted.

The thief has demanded ransom and has reportedly threatened to expose the diagnoses and treatments of high-profile customers.

Medibank said its priority was to discover the specific data stolen in relation to each customer and to share that information with those customers.

The company had previously said the breach was thought to be limited to its subsidiary AHM and foreign students.

“Our investigation has now established that this criminal has accessed all our private health insurance customers' personal data and significant amounts of their health claims data,” Medibank chief executive David Koczkar said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

“This is a terrible crime – this is a crime designed to cause maximum harm to the most vulnerable members of our community,” Koczkar added, with an apology to customers.

The government has been planning urgent legislative reforms on cybersecurity regulation since a hacker stole the personal data of almost 10 million current and former customers of Optus, Australia’s second-largest wireless telecommunications carrier.

Optus became aware on Sept. 21 that personal data of more than one-third of Australia’s population of 26 million had been stolen.

In introducing amendments to the Privacy Act to Parliament on Wednesday, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus mentioned both companies and MyDeal, an online retail intermediary that lost the data of 2.2 million customers in a hack revealed two weeks ago.


“As the Optus, Medibank and MyDeal cyberattacks have recently highlighted, data breaches have the potential to cause serious financial and emotional harm to Australians, and this is unacceptable,” Dreyfus told Parliament.

“Governments, businesses and other organizations have an obligation to protect Australians’ personal data, not to treat it as a commercial asset,” Dreyfus added.

The government is critical of companies that amass more customer data than necessary to make money from it in ways unrelated to the services for which the information was provided.

The penalties for serious breaches of the Privacy Act would increase from 2.2 million Australian dollars ($1.4 million) now to AU$50 million ($32 million) under the proposed amendments.

A company could also be fined the value of 30% of its revenues over a defined period if that amount exceeded AU$50 million ($32 million).

Medibank said on Wednesday it did not have cyber insurance and estimated the hack would reduce its earnings by between AU$25 million ($16 million) and AU$35 million ($22 million) by early next year.

The Medicare trading halt was lifted on Wednesday and shares slid more than 14% in early trading.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.