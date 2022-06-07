×
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production
S&P 500   4,121.43
DOW   32,915.78
QQQ   307.22
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics 
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
Biden orders emergency steps to boost U.S. solar production

Australian leader visits Indonesia's Makassar to deepen ties

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | Niniek Karmini, Associated Press

Anthony Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, center, delivers his speech at Universitas Hasanuddin in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Albanese on Tuesday visited the eastern Indonesian area with close ties to Indigenous Australians as he continued a trip aiming to strengthen his country's economic ties with its closest major neighbor. (AP Photo/Masyudi Syachban Firmansyah)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday visited an eastern Indonesia area with close ties to Indigenous Australians as he continued a trip aiming to strengthen his country's economic ties with its closest major neighbor.

Albanese said visiting Makassar, the capital city of South Sulawesi province, was an important symbol of Australia recognizing it needed to reach out in Indonesia — a vast archipelago of 270 million people with cultural, ethnic, religious and linguistic diversity.

“Australia understands that Indonesia is much, much more than Jakarta and Bali,” Albanese said in a media briefing at the Australian Embassy after meeting with his Indonesian counterpart President Joko Widodo on Monday.

He said he was Australia’s first prime minister to visit Makassar, about 1,390 kilometers (860 miles) northeast of Jakarta and the largest city in eastern Indonesia with longstanding ties to Indigenous Australians.

“There are opportunities for Australian business and investment here in Indonesia,” Albanese said, “Makassar has a great future as part of Indonesia’s growth, which will see it grow to one of the top five economies in the world in coming years.”

He is scheduled to meet with South Sulawesi Gov. Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, who is looking to increase foreign investment to his province, particularly in infrastructure.

His trip also include visiting the city's state university, Hasanuddin University, where he gave public lectures. Albanese has pledged to support Indonesia's education sector, including by offering more scholarships.

Before leaving Tuesday afternoon, Albanese is also scheduled to visit one of the world's largest flour mills, which mills Australian wheat then exports its products to Australia.

Albanese was elected, sworn into office and made his first overseas trip last month for a four-way summit in Japan. His first bilateral visit overseas was Indonesia — Southeast Asia’s largest economy and a traditional first stop for new Australian premiers for decades.


He was hosted by Widodo at an official ceremony on Monday in the presidential palace in Bogor, just outside the capital. Before the meeting, Widodo presented Albanese with a bicycle and the pair removed their jackets, donned helmets and rode around the palace’s huge garden.

Albanese said in a joint news conference the two countries’ trade and investment relationship is a “priority,” highlighting their ambition to better utilize the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. They also discussed Australia’s proposed climate and infrastructure fund with Indonesia.

Additional funds will be disbursed to the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations through development assistance programs.

“Deepening engagement with Southeast Asia is a priority for my government,” Albanese said. “ASEAN and ASEAN-led institutions are at the absolute center of our vision for the Indo-Pacific.”

He said Canberra will appoint a high-level envoy to ASEAN and establish a Southeast Asia office in the department of foreign affairs and trade. In addition, his government will prepare an ASEAN strategy on export and investment opportunities across the region.


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.