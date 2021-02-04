Australian man convicted in nearly $90M cryptocurrency scam

NEW YORK (AP) — An Australian man pleaded guilty Thursday to securities fraud for cheating investors of over $90 million by squandering money they spent on his cryptocurrency fund, prosecutors said.
Stefan He Qin, 24, entered the plea to a single count of the fraud charge in Manhattan federal court. Authorities said the fraud occurred from 2017 to 2020 as Qin operated the fund titled Virgil Sigma.
“Stefan He Qin drained almost all of the assets from the $90 million cryptocurrency fund he owned, stealing investors’ money, spending it on indulgences and speculative personal investments, and lying to investors about the performance of the fund and what he had done with their money," U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a release.
She said Qin then tried to steal money from another fund he controlled to meet the redemption demands of the defrauded investors in the former fund.
"The whole house of cards has been revealed, and Qin now awaits sentencing for his brazen thievery,” Strauss said.
Prosecutors said Qin cheated dozens of investors, including many in the United States.
They said the fraud was revealed last summer when Qin was having difficulty meeting redemption requests from investors. Qin faces up to 20 years in prison at a May 20 sentencing.
A lawyer for Qin did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks
Millions of Americans will be receiving $600 as part of the stimulus bill that President Trump signed on December 27, 2020. Many already have. At this time, it’s still an open question as to whether that amount will be increased to $2,000, but for now Americans know what they’ll be getting (and may have already received).
For many Americans, there is a definite plan for how that money will be spent. And the usual suspects like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will likely continue to be busy. However, for other Americans, the money they receive will truly be like finding money. Both scenarios present different thoughts for investors.
You may agree with the payments. You may disagree with them. It really doesn’t matter, they’re coming and now as an investor, the question is how can you benefit from the new spending that will undoubtedly occur as a result of Americans receiving this stimulus?
We have some ideas and we’re sharing them with you in this special presentation. It’s comforting to remember that for many people receiving the stimulus checks will help ease the pressure from desperate circumstances.
View the "7 Stocks to Buy As Americans Receive Stimulus Checks".