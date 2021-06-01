Australian power generator takes Greenpeace to court













CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest electricity generator AGL Energy took Greenpeace to court on Wednesday alleging breaches of copyright and trademark laws in the environmental group’s campaign that describes AGL as the nation’s “biggest climate polluter.”

Greenpeace Australia Pacific has accused AGL of “greenwashing” by promoting itself as a leading investor in renewable energy.

AGL, which predominantly generates coal-fired electricity, targeted in the Federal Court Greenpeace’s use of its logo in an online advertising campaign that uses the slogan “AGL – Australia’s Greatest Liability.”

AGL unsuccessfully applied for an interim court order in early May that would have forced Greenpeace to remove the logo from its campaign.

Greenpeace argues that Australian trademark law allowed for the logo to be used for satire, parody and criticism.

AGL lawyer Megan Evetts told the court there was a “clear intention to harm the brand” through the Greenpeace campaign.

“AGL is not seeking to stifle public debate. What it is seeking to do is protect itself, protect its intellectual property rights,” Evetts said.

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator confirms that AGL is the nation’s largest greenhouse gas polluter, accounting for 8% of the nation’s total emissions.

The one-day hearing is continuing before Justice Stephen Burley.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.