S&P 500   3,749.63
DOW   30,516.74
QQQ   275.41
Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher 
The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix 
SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Stock declines signal a bear market; here’s what that means
Markets tumble worldwide, bear market growls on Wall Street
Austrian government presents package to cushion inflation

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government on Tuesday presented a package of measures aimed at cushioning the impact of high inflation that includes 500-euro ($523) payments for all residents and a three-month delay to a new levy on carbon dioxide emissions.

The government, a coalition of Chancellor Karl Nehammer's conservatives and the environmentalist Greens, put the price of immediate measures at about 5 billion euros and said the package will cost a total of 28 billion euros through 2026. It says it aims to bring relief first to people on low incomes; the unemployed and people on low pensions are slated to get a payment of 300 euros each.

That's in addition to 500 euros each for everyone — half of that for children, and half of it described as a “climate bonus.”

The government decided to delay from July until October the introduction of a CO2 pricing plan that envisions an initial levy of 30 euros per ton of carbon dioxide, rising to 55 euros in 2025.

Other measures include “electricity price compensation” for business and a grant for energy-intensive companies and, in the longer term, a move to address wage increases being eaten up when they move recipients into a higher tax bracket.

Austria's annual inflation rate hit 8% in May, in line with similar rates in other European countries fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


