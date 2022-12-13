Austrian railway workers to get raise after pay standoff

BERLIN (AP) — Railway workers in Austria are set to get a significant wage increase under a deal reached Tuesday to resolve a pay standoff that resulted in a one-day strike last month.

Labor union vida and employers reached the agreement after several rounds of talks on pay for some 50,000 employees of about 65 railway operators, including the main national operator OeBB.

After a previous round failed, a walkout on Nov. 28 brought the railway network — a key means of transport in the Alpine nation — to a standstill. Austria is also an important European transport hub at the center of the continent.

The Austria Press Agency reported that the accord foresees a raise of at least 210 euros ($221) each per month effective Dec. 1, followed by further raises taking the total to 480 euros by February 2024. Representatives of both sides said that would mean an 11-12% raise for lower-paid workers, APA reported, while the average increase would be nearly 8.1%.

Like many other countries, Austria has seen inflation surge this year following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The country’s annual inflation rate hit 11% in October before dipping to 10.6% last month.

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .