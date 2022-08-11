Auto Manufacturer's Post-Earnings Rundown

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) results came in better than expected as management indicated that deliveries are on track. Management also indicated that the company will have to raise half of what it originally intended, at $50-75 million for the year. Lordstown stock is currently down 70% from its 52-week high.

The company plans to deliver its first pickup truck in Q4, at which point the revenue should be around $11-12 million. Moving into 2023, the company expects to increase revenue to $100-150 million, which would put the current 2023 price-to-sales at 3.25x.

Should the company perform better than expected during the next couple of quarters, the stock could head up towards $4 a share. Investors will be looking at how deliveries and operations progress in the third quarter.

The equity looks to be heavily shorted, with short interest accounting for nearly 28% of the available float. At the stock's average pace of trading, it would take shorts over six days to buy back their bearish bets. Analysts are still unsure of RIDE, with both in coverage sporting a tepid "hold" recommendation.

Agriculture stocks have a place in every investor's portfolio. The fact is that the byproduct of agriculture literally feeds the world. But for a variety of reasons, supply and/or demand can be disrupted. For example, the weather is often a concern. Farmers are always subject to periods of drought or flooding.

But the past few years have shown how this sector is not immune from geopolitical concerns. The Covid-19 pandemic affected supply chains on top of seeing demand destruction in key markets. And this year, the world is seeing how interconnected we've become. Russia's war on Ukraine is shutting in a large percentage of the world's wheat supply.

However, with commodity prices soaring in several categories, investors have an opportunity in agriculture technology stocks. These companies run the gamut from companies that provide equipment to those that provide fertilizer, pesticides, and other products and services.

To help investors determine if this opportunity is right for them, we've created this special presentation. We assess the long-term opportunity for seven agricultural technology stocks.

View the "7 Agricultural Technology Stocks to Buy as Commodity Prices Remain Volatile".