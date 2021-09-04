Auto supplier plans $50 million expansion in Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — A German auto supplier plans to expands its facility in Alabama and will hire 125 new workers.

REHAU is marking its 25th anniversary in Cullman, Alabama, and recently secured a contract to build exterior polymer-based components for Mercedes-Benz SUVs. The company announced plans Tuesday to invest $50 million in the expansion, al.com reported.

“REHAU has played a vital role in the success of Alabama’s automotive industry for 25 years, and it’s great to see the company expand its operation in Cullman,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement. “This investment shows that the Alabama-Germany partnership has never been stronger.”

The plant opened in early 1996 with 30 employees. A second plant producing pipe for heating and plumbing applications was opened in 2007, and a technical center followed in 2015. The REHAU Cullman operation now has nearly 800 employees.

Plant Manager Venki Padmanabhan said REHAU was one of Mercedes-Benz’s earliest partners in launching its SUV operations in Alabama.

“Twenty-five years ago, REHAU followed Mercedes-Benz AG to the U.S. from the Bavarian town of Rehau to Cullman,” Padmanabhan said. “Now, we are honored and excited that they have placed their faith in us once again to support the launch of their new models.”

Mercedes-Benz launched a $1 billion expansion of its Tuscaloosa County operations in 2017, which included equipping the plant to manufacture electric SUVs, as well as build an electric battery plant, a logistics hub and a parts and supply hub in nearby Bibb County. The Vance plant will begin producing electric SUVs in 2022.

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.