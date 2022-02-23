S&P 500   4,304.76
DOW   33,596.61
QQQ   338.08
Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom 
Wall Street skid continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply
Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
Wall Street slide continues as Ukraine crisis escalates
Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks
Philippines signs $624 million deal for 32 Black Hawks
Automaker Stellantis reaps $15B profit in 1st year of merger

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 | The Associated Press


People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.(AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz, File)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

The earnings nearly tripled profits compared with its pre-merger existence as two separate companies, as the maker of Jeep, Opel and Peugeot vehicles exploited cost efficiencies from combining the businesses.

The result compared to a combined 4.79 billion euros for the separate companies in 2020 before the merger, which took effect on Jan. 17, 2021.

Revenue for the combined business rose 14%, to 152 billion euros.

CEO Carlos Tavares said the results “prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance" and had overcome “intense headwinds” during the year.

Automakers have struggled with shortages of key parts such as semiconductor electronic components and rising costs for raw materials as the global rebound from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic brings more demand.

The company said the benefits of the merger were worth some 3.2 billion euros during the year. Mergers can lead to streamlined costs as companies combine functions and spread fixed costs over a larger revenue base.

The company accelerated its rollout of battery-powered vehicles, with sales of low-emission vehicles reaching 388,000 — an increase of 160%.

Stricter environmental regulations in Europe and China are pushing automakers to roll out more electric vehicles with longer range. Stellantis started production of a hydrogen fuel cell commercial van under its Opel brand in December.

Stellantis' other brands include Chrysler, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Maserati, Ram and Vauxhall.

 


