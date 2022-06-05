Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia’s defense ministry claims it destroyed tanks supplied by Ukraine’s allies in missile strikes on Kyiv
Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, saying Russia will hit targets 'we haven't yet struck'
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia’s defense ministry claims it destroyed tanks supplied by Ukraine’s allies in missile strikes on Kyiv
Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, saying Russia will hit targets 'we haven't yet struck'
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia’s defense ministry claims it destroyed tanks supplied by Ukraine’s allies in missile strikes on Kyiv
Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, saying Russia will hit targets 'we haven't yet struck'
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   306.20
As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?
Russian missiles strike Kyiv, shattering sense of calm
Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on supplies
Russia says Kyiv strikes destroyed tanks donated by West
Russia’s defense ministry claims it destroyed tanks supplied by Ukraine’s allies in missile strikes on Kyiv
Putin warns West on giving long-range rocket systems to Ukraine, saying Russia will hit targets 'we haven't yet struck'

Autonomous Mayflower reaches American shores -- in Canada

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | Matt O'brien, AP Technology Writer

A crewless robotic boat that had tried to retrace the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has finally reached the shores of North America — this time in Canada instead of the Massachusetts coast where its namesake landed more than 400 years ago.

The sleek autonomous trimaran docked in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Sunday, after more than five weeks crossing the Atlantic Ocean from England, according to tech company IBM, which helped build it.

Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) Mayflower Autonomous Ship didn't have a captain, navigator or any humans on board — though it might have helped to have a mechanic.

“The technology that makes up the autonomous system worked perfectly, flawlessly,” said Rob High, an IBM computing executive involved in the project. “Mechanically, we did run into problems.”

Its first attempt at the trans-Atlantic crossing to Plymouth, Massachusetts, in June 2021 was beset by technical glitches, forcing the boat to return to its home port of Plymouth, England.

It set off again from England nearly a year later on April 27, bound for Virginia — but a generator problem diverted it to Portugal's Azores islands, where a team member flew in to perform emergency repairs. More troubles on the open sea came in late May when the U.S.-bound boat developed a problem with the charging circuit for the generator's starter batteries.

AI software is getting better at helping self-driving machines understand their surroundings and pilot themselves, but most robots can't heal themselves when the hardware goes awry.

Nonprofit marine research organization ProMare, which worked with IBM to build the ship, switched to a back-up navigation computer on May 30 and charted a course to Halifax — which was closer than any U.S. destination. The boat's webcam on Sunday morning showed it being towed by a larger boat as the Halifax skyline neared — a safety requirement under international maritime rules, IBM said.

Should you invest $1,000 in International Business Machines right now?

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
International Business Machines (IBM)
2.6581 of 5 stars		$141.18+0.7%4.67%23.14Hold$147.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.