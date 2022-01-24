Avenatti cast as thief and generous lawyer at criminal trial













NEW YORK (AP) — California lawyer Michael Avenatti stole nearly $300,000 in book proceeds from porn star Stormy Daniels, a prosecutor told jurors as the once high-flying attorney's third criminal trial in two years began Monday.

Avenatti has insisted he is innocent of wire fraud and aggravated identify theft charges and his lawyers say he is likely to testify during the trial in Manhattan federal court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Rohrbach told jurors that Avenatti lied repeatedly to steal nearly $300,000 from Daniels, whom Avenatti represented in 2018 in lawsuits against ex-President Donald Trump.

“This is a case about a lawyer who stole from his client, a lawyer who lied to cover up his scheme. That lawyer is the defendant Michael Avenatti,” Rohrbach said as he pointed at the 50-year-old on trial.

Defense attorney Andrew Dalack said his client didn't steal any money, and had a fee agreement to share any money from the book deal.

“This has no business in federal criminal court," Dalack said. “And Mr. Avenatti is not guilty.”

Dalack said Avenatti had “transformed a rather obscure adult entertainer into a household name" and given her hundreds of thousands of dollars only to be faced with false accusations from her.

But he said that was not uncommon for Daniels, who when she didn't "get her way, she turned on the people closest to her."

Avenatti was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last year after being of trying to extort up to $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He has not yet begun serving the sentence.

Avenatti is awaiting retrial in a California case — on charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars — after a mistrial last year.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.