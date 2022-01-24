Avenatti cast as thief and generous lawyer at criminal trial

S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)

Avenatti cast as thief and generous lawyer at criminal trial

Monday, January 24, 2022 | Larry Neumeister, Associated Press


Michael Avenatti arrives to Federal court in Manhattan, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Avenatti, the once high-profile California attorney who regularly taunted then-President Donald Trump, was introduced to prospective jurors who will decide whether he cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK (AP) — California lawyer Michael Avenatti stole nearly $300,000 in book proceeds from porn star Stormy Daniels, a prosecutor told jurors as the once high-flying attorney's third criminal trial in two years began Monday.

Avenatti has insisted he is innocent of wire fraud and aggravated identify theft charges and his lawyers say he is likely to testify during the trial in Manhattan federal court.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Rohrbach told jurors that Avenatti lied repeatedly to steal nearly $300,000 from Daniels, whom Avenatti represented in 2018 in lawsuits against ex-President Donald Trump.

“This is a case about a lawyer who stole from his client, a lawyer who lied to cover up his scheme. That lawyer is the defendant Michael Avenatti,” Rohrbach said as he pointed at the 50-year-old on trial.

Defense attorney Andrew Dalack said his client didn't steal any money, and had a fee agreement to share any money from the book deal.

“This has no business in federal criminal court," Dalack said. “And Mr. Avenatti is not guilty.”

Dalack said Avenatti had “transformed a rather obscure adult entertainer into a household name" and given her hundreds of thousands of dollars only to be faced with false accusations from her.

But he said that was not uncommon for Daniels, who when she didn't "get her way, she turned on the people closest to her."

Avenatti was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last year after being of trying to extort up to $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He has not yet begun serving the sentence.

Avenatti is awaiting retrial in a California case — on charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars — after a mistrial last year.


7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.

While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.

Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.

View the "7 E-Commerce Stocks That Aren’t Tangled in the Supply Chain".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.