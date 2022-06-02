Avenatti sentenced to 4 years for defrauding Stormy Daniels

×
S&P 500   4,130.60 (+0.72%)
DOW   32,897.61 (+0.26%)
QQQ   309.76 (+1.23%)
AAPL   149.66 (+0.64%)
MSFT   268.20 (-1.55%)
FB   195.30 (+3.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.38 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,452.53 (+0.77%)
TSLA   785.27 (+6.06%)
NVDA   193.41 (+5.57%)
NIO   18.59 (+5.81%)
BABA   96.94 (+3.81%)
AMD   106.02 (+4.74%)
CGC   4.74 (+0.64%)
MU   74.38 (+1.13%)
T   21.11 (-0.52%)
GE   77.52 (+0.01%)
F   13.88 (+2.44%)
DIS   109.67 (+0.44%)
AMC   13.15 (+2.65%)
PFE   51.80 (-1.09%)
PYPL   85.25 (+3.36%)
NFLX   201.21 (+4.30%)
S&P 500   4,130.60 (+0.72%)
DOW   32,897.61 (+0.26%)
QQQ   309.76 (+1.23%)
AAPL   149.66 (+0.64%)
MSFT   268.20 (-1.55%)
FB   195.30 (+3.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.38 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,452.53 (+0.77%)
TSLA   785.27 (+6.06%)
NVDA   193.41 (+5.57%)
NIO   18.59 (+5.81%)
BABA   96.94 (+3.81%)
AMD   106.02 (+4.74%)
CGC   4.74 (+0.64%)
MU   74.38 (+1.13%)
T   21.11 (-0.52%)
GE   77.52 (+0.01%)
F   13.88 (+2.44%)
DIS   109.67 (+0.44%)
AMC   13.15 (+2.65%)
PFE   51.80 (-1.09%)
PYPL   85.25 (+3.36%)
NFLX   201.21 (+4.30%)
S&P 500   4,130.60 (+0.72%)
DOW   32,897.61 (+0.26%)
QQQ   309.76 (+1.23%)
AAPL   149.66 (+0.64%)
MSFT   268.20 (-1.55%)
FB   195.30 (+3.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.38 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,452.53 (+0.77%)
TSLA   785.27 (+6.06%)
NVDA   193.41 (+5.57%)
NIO   18.59 (+5.81%)
BABA   96.94 (+3.81%)
AMD   106.02 (+4.74%)
CGC   4.74 (+0.64%)
MU   74.38 (+1.13%)
T   21.11 (-0.52%)
GE   77.52 (+0.01%)
F   13.88 (+2.44%)
DIS   109.67 (+0.44%)
AMC   13.15 (+2.65%)
PFE   51.80 (-1.09%)
PYPL   85.25 (+3.36%)
NFLX   201.21 (+4.30%)
S&P 500   4,130.60 (+0.72%)
DOW   32,897.61 (+0.26%)
QQQ   309.76 (+1.23%)
AAPL   149.66 (+0.64%)
MSFT   268.20 (-1.55%)
FB   195.30 (+3.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.38 (+1.74%)
AMZN   2,452.53 (+0.77%)
TSLA   785.27 (+6.06%)
NVDA   193.41 (+5.57%)
NIO   18.59 (+5.81%)
BABA   96.94 (+3.81%)
AMD   106.02 (+4.74%)
CGC   4.74 (+0.64%)
MU   74.38 (+1.13%)
T   21.11 (-0.52%)
GE   77.52 (+0.01%)
F   13.88 (+2.44%)
DIS   109.67 (+0.44%)
AMC   13.15 (+2.65%)
PFE   51.80 (-1.09%)
PYPL   85.25 (+3.36%)
NFLX   201.21 (+4.30%)

Avenatti sentenced to 4 years for defrauding Stormy Daniels

Thursday, June 2, 2022 | Bobby Caina Calvan And Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Stormy Daniels, Michael Avenatti
In this April 16, 2018 file photo, Stormy Daniels, right, and her attorney Michael Avenatti turn from the microphones after speaking as they leave federal court in New York. California lawyer Michael Avenatti wants leniency at sentencing for defrauding former client Stormy Daniels of hundreds of thousands of dollars, his lawyers say, citing a letter in which he told Daniels: “I am truly sorry.” The emailed letter, dated May 13, was included in a submission his lawyers made late Thursday, May 19, 022, in Manhattan federal court in advance of a June 2 sentencing. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels — the porn actor who catapulted him to fame — of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds.

The California lawyers is currently incarcerated on a 2 1/2-year sentence for trying to extort Nike. The sentence handed down in Manhattan federal court on Thursday means he will spend an additional 2 1/2 years in prison when stacked upon his Nike conviction.

At trial earlier this year, Avenatti represented himself, cross-examining his former client for hours about their experiences in early 2018, when she signed a book deal that provided an $800,000 payout. Prosecutors said he illegally pocketed about $300,000 of her advance on “Full Disclosure,” published in fall 2018.

The book’s publication came at a time when Avenatti’s law practice was failing financially even as he appeared regularly on cable television news channels.

In the appearances, he attacked then-President Donald Trump as he represented Daniels in lawsuits meant to free her from a $130,000 hush payment she received shortly before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about a tryst she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denied it.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti will be sentenced Thursday for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds.

The California lawyer, currently incarcerated, is expected to learn his fate in Manhattan federal court, where he was ordered to appear in person rather than remotely.

At trial earlier this year, Avenatti represented himself, cross-examining his former client for hours about their experiences in early 2018, when she signed a book deal that provided an $800,000 payout. Prosecutors said he illegally pocketed about $300,000 of her advance on “Full Disclosure,” published in fall 2018.


The book's publication came at a time when Avenatti's law practice was failing financially even as he appeared regularly on cable television news channels.

In the appearances, he attacked then-President Donald Trump as he represented Daniels in lawsuits meant to free her from a $130,000 hush payment she received shortly before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about a tryst she said she had with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denied it.

His conviction for aggravated identity theft requires a mandatory two-year prison sentence. He’s already serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for trying to extort Nike. And he faces a retrial in California on charges that he cheated clients and others of millions of dollars there.

Avenatti's lawyers have argued that he should face no additional time in prison for a wire fraud conviction in the Daniels case. They say any sentence should be served at the same time as the sentence in the Nike case. Avenatti was convicted of threatening to ruin the shoemaker's reputation if it did not pay him up to $25 million.

The lawyers cited an apology letter Avenatti recently wrote to Daniels in which he said: “I am truly sorry.”

But prosecutors said in a sentencing submission last week that he should face “substantial” additional time in prison for the wire fraud conviction and criticized his apology letter, saying the 51-year-old failed to apologize for his actual crime.

And they recalled that during “an extremely lengthy" cross-examination, he “berated his victim for lewd language and being a difficult client, questioned her invasively about marital and familial difficulties, and sought to cast her as crazy, much as he did during the course of his fraud to prevent her own agent and publisher from responding to her pleas for help.”

“The defendant certainly had every right to defend himself at trial. But he is not entitled to a benefit for showing remorse, having done so only when convenient and only after seeking to humiliate his victim at a public trial, and denigrating and insulting her for months to her agent and publisher while holding himself out as taking up her cause against the powerful who might have taken advantage of her,” prosecutors wrote.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.