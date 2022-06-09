Average cost of filling up car in UK hits record 100 pounds

LONDON (AP) — The average cost of filling up a typical family car has exceeded 100 pounds ($125) for the first time in Britain, as Russia's war in Ukraine drives gasoline prices higher.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist showed that the average price of a liter of gas at U.K. pumps hit a record 182.3 pence on Wednesday. That takes the average cost of filling a 55-liter (12-gallon) family car to 100.27 pounds.

The AA, a British motoring association, said the price hikes have been a “huge shock” to drivers.

“While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures," said Simon Williams, a spokesman for roadside assistance company RAC.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to concern about oil and gas supply and worsened soaring energy prices, trickling down to those filling up at the pump. High gasoline prices have hit people across Europe and in the United States, leading governments to pass measures to try to ease the pain.

Britain's government announced a fuel tax cut of 5 pence per liter in March to help drivers after record jumps in pump prices.

But many say it barely scratched the surface and takes just a tiny amount off the cost of filling a car. Government officials have also raised concerns that fuel retailers are not passing on the tax cut to customers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is facing heavy pressure to do more to help Britons struggling with fuel and food prices and domestic energy bills amid a severe cost-of-living crisis.

“It is important the public understand what actions each of the fuel retailers are taking and so we are considering what further options we can take in this area," Johnson's spokesman said Wednesday.

