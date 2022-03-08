Average price for a gallon of gas in US hits a record $4.17













The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday as the country prepares to ban Russian oil imports.

The average price rose by 10 cents per gallon in one day, and it’s up 55 cents since last week, according to AAA data.

Gasoline stocks in the U.S. fell last week even as demand is on the rise with summer approaching.

The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply is contributing to rising prices at the pump, but skyrocketing oil prices are playing an increasingly large role.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8% Tuesday to more than $129 per barrel.

Americans can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb, the AAA said.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.