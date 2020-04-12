Average US gas price drops 14 cents over 2 weeks to $2.01

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 14 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.01 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that gas prices have dropped 52 cents over the past seven weeks as demand declines amid widespread stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.22 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.42 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel is $2.69, down 7 cents.

