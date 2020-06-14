Log in

Average US gas price up 11 cents over 2 weeks to $2.16

Sunday, June 14, 2020 | The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 11 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.16 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump came as crude oil costs increased.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.11 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $1.69 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.


8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure

We are living through interesting times. Not an hour goes by when Americans don’t receive some reminder of the impact the coronavirus has on our lives. The race is on for an effective, FDA-approved treatment for the virus. Despite, vaccines being available for human trial in record time, we are many months away from having a viable vaccine.

However, we may be somewhat closer in finding some antiviral treatments. And if you’ve watched the market closely this week, any news on that front tends to move the market in a positive direction.

That brings up another truth of investing. There are some stocks that thrive from other stocks misery. And that’s why we’ve put together this special report. If you’re an investor who is looking to jump into this bear market, the pharmaceutical sector is a logical choice.

A combination of big-name drug companies as well as smaller startup companies are working around the clock to develop vaccines or treatments that will target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

View the "8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Your Ultimate Investing Toolkit

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Ratings, Earnings, and Dividends

    Access MarketBeat's database of more than 1 million stock ratings, all recent earnings announcements, and dividend announcements. Perform advanced searches to find ratings by analyst, company, price target, rating, keyword and date. Sort the results in any way that interests you.

  • MarketBeat Idea Engine

    Get new stock ideas every Monday based on their likelihood for short-term growth.

  • Live News Feed

    View a live feed of headlines, ratings, earnings, dividends, insider trades and more that is updated in real-time throughout the day.

Just $1.00 for your first month.

Click here to learn more
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.