Average US gas price up 6 cents over 2 weeks to $2.22/gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline increased by 6 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.22 per gallon.
That's 51 cents below the average pump price from a year ago.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that demand for gasoline remains weak even as states reopen for business amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said prices at the pump may slow soon.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.15 per gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $1.78 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is $2.55, the same as two weeks ago.
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
University endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently been pouring money into a a group of 13 elite stocks.
These institutional investors don't get easily swayed by hot stocks that are popular with retail investors. You probably won't see a Tesla or a SnapChat in this group, because institutional investors know that these "popular kid" stocks almost always aren't great investments. However, you will find some incredibly solid companies on this list backed by real earnings and real fundamentals.
In order to identify these stocks, we had to comb through every 13D and 13F filing that institutional investors have filed with the SEC in the last quarter. After reviewing more than 5,000 filings, we have identified 13 companies that institutional investors have been buying left. Big money investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these stocks.
View the "13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying".