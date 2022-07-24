50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France
S&P 500   3,961.63
DOW   31,899.29
QQQ   301.99
Semiconductor bill unites Sanders, the right — in opposition
Why the S&P 500 Might Be In for Some Smooth Sailing
Biden's global promises held back by politics at home
Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push
Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon
Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con
Painful weekend of border delays from UK into France

Average US gasoline price falls 32 cents to $4.54 per gallon

Sunday, July 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


A motorist fills up the tank on a sedan, July 22, 2022, in Saratoga, Wyo. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, July 24, 2022 that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 32 cents over the past two weeks to $4.54 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall.

“Further drops at the pump are likely as the wholesale gasoline price cuts continue making their way to street level,” Lundberg said in a statement.

The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in Los Angeles, at $5.65 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.90 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel dropped 22 cents over two weeks to $5.55 a gallon.


10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.



View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.