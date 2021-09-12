Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.25

Sunday, September 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline went up 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.25 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the increase resumes the climb in gas prices the past ten months, following a two-week break where the average price dropped by 2 cents.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.48 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.74 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel was $3.34 a gallon, up 2 cents since Aug. 27.


7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.

But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.

However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.

Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.

Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.

View the "7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.