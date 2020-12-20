Average US price of gas up 4 cents a gallon to $2.26

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 4 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.26.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.
The price at the pump is 35 cents less than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.34 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $1.18 in Houston.
The average price of diesel spiked 6 cents over the past two weeks to $2.58. The survey was conducted Friday.
6 Stocks Riding the Coattails of Nikola Motor
Since its initial public offering on June 4, shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) have surged over 130%. NKLA stock has cooled down since then and is now trading at just over a 60% premium from its IPO price of $34 per share.
Nikola isn’t alone. The entire electric vehicle (EV) market is on a tear. In addition to the surge in Nikola stock, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is up over 93%, and Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has climbed nearly over 160% in the same time period. But while Tesla and Nio are actually producing cars, Nikola does not even have a plant built.
With all that said, the allure of Nikola is easy to see. The company plans to build a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell trucks powered by hydrogen fueling stations from sea to shining sea. At least that’s the plan. But that plan is years away. The company won’t even have a fuel cell truck available until 2023 at the earliest.
And while the United States has 39 hydrogen fueling stations, it’s an expensive, complicated venture. But that’s been the problem with hydrogen for nearly two decades. And that has some investors wondering what the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) Trevor Milton, is really selling.
Leaving aside whether Nikola is riding the coattails of Tesla, Nikola is beginning to create some significant coattails of its own. And there’s a reason for this. While Nikola is planning to compete with Tesla in the electric car arena, it’s also covering a specific niche with a semi-truck that will run on a hydrogen fuel cell.
View the "6 Stocks Riding the Coattails of Nikola Motor".