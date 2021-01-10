S&P 500   3,824.68
DOW   31,097.97
QQQ   319.03
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate
New Zealand central bank says data system hacked
US Consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara
The Latest: Mexico sees record 16,105 new virus cases
The Latest: Africa tops 3 million confirmed virus cases
When Should You Not Invest in AI?
S&P 500   3,824.68
DOW   31,097.97
QQQ   319.03
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate
New Zealand central bank says data system hacked
US Consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara
The Latest: Mexico sees record 16,105 new virus cases
The Latest: Africa tops 3 million confirmed virus cases
When Should You Not Invest in AI?
S&P 500   3,824.68
DOW   31,097.97
QQQ   319.03
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate
New Zealand central bank says data system hacked
US Consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara
The Latest: Mexico sees record 16,105 new virus cases
The Latest: Africa tops 3 million confirmed virus cases
When Should You Not Invest in AI?
S&P 500   3,824.68
DOW   31,097.97
QQQ   319.03
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Oil companies lock in drilling, challenging Biden on climate
New Zealand central bank says data system hacked
US Consulate a turning point for disputed Western Sahara
The Latest: Mexico sees record 16,105 new virus cases
The Latest: Africa tops 3 million confirmed virus cases
When Should You Not Invest in AI?
Log in

Average US price of gas up 9 cents a gallon to $2.35

Sunday, January 10, 2021 | The Associated Press

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 9 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.35.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that a rise in crude oil prices spurred the increase.

The price at the pump is 30 cents less than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.40 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $1.90 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel spiked 7 cents over the past three weeks to $2.65. The survey was conducted Friday.


20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.

MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.

Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.

This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.