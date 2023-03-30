Average Wall Street bonuses dipped 26% to $176,700 last year

S&P 500   4,027.81
DOW   32,717.60
QQQ   312.72
Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors 
Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,027.81
DOW   32,717.60
QQQ   312.72
Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors 
Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,027.81
DOW   32,717.60
QQQ   312.72
Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors 
Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   4,027.81
DOW   32,717.60
QQQ   312.72
Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors 
Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Nevada Could be the Source for America's Green Future (Ad)
Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Average Wall Street bonuses dipped 26% to $176,700 last year

Thu., March 30, 2023 | The Associated Press

FILE — People pass the front of the New York Stock Exchange, March 22, 2023. Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year amid lagging profits and recession fears, New York state's comptroller reported Thursday.(AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year to $176,700 amid lagging profits and recession fears, New York state's comptroller reported Thursday.

The bonuses for employees in New York City’s securities industry dropped 26% from 2021, when the average was a record $240,400, according to New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s annual estimate. DiNapoli noted that bonuses last year returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Wall Street’s cash bonuses were expected to fall as several factors weighed on the securities’ industry profitability in 2022,” DiNapoli said in a prepared release.

The comptroller said Wall Street’s pretax profits fell 56% in 2022 due to a sharp decline in investment-banking fees driven by inflation, interest-rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bonus pool for 2022 was $33.7 billion, down 21% from the previous year’s record of $42.7 billion, according to the comptroller.

The securities industry plays a major role in state and city tax revenue, accounting for an estimated 22% of the state’s tax collections and 8% of collections for the city.

"Employment in leisure and hospitality, retail, restaurants and construction must continue to improve for the city and state to fully recover,” DiNapoli said.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover

Recent Videos

Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
Is Pfizer Stock a Buy or Sell After Recent Dip? PFE Stock Analysis
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
March Madness Betting is Booming: Will DraftKings Stock Follow Suit?
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Cruise Line Stocks Not All Smooth Sailing Just Yet
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: