QQQ   277.55 (+1.73%)
AAPL   133.49 (+2.11%)
MSFT   235.77 (+3.02%)
META   132.89 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   91.52 (+3.51%)
AMZN   95.09 (+5.81%)
TSLA   123.22 (+3.68%)
NVDA   160.01 (+0.58%)
NIO   11.51 (+2.40%)
BABA   115.02 (+0.12%)
AMD   69.06 (+1.48%)
T   19.41 (-0.31%)
MU   58.06 (+1.49%)
F   13.22 (+2.96%)
CGC   2.48 (+3.33%)
GE   77.69 (+3.22%)
DIS   96.33 (+0.81%)
AMC   4.92 (+21.18%)
PFE   47.45 (-0.36%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.80%)
NFLX   327.26 (-0.09%)
QQQ   277.55 (+1.73%)
AAPL   133.49 (+2.11%)
MSFT   235.77 (+3.02%)
META   132.89 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   91.52 (+3.51%)
AMZN   95.09 (+5.81%)
TSLA   123.22 (+3.68%)
NVDA   160.01 (+0.58%)
NIO   11.51 (+2.40%)
BABA   115.02 (+0.12%)
AMD   69.06 (+1.48%)
T   19.41 (-0.31%)
MU   58.06 (+1.49%)
F   13.22 (+2.96%)
CGC   2.48 (+3.33%)
GE   77.69 (+3.22%)
DIS   96.33 (+0.81%)
AMC   4.92 (+21.18%)
PFE   47.45 (-0.36%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.80%)
NFLX   327.26 (-0.09%)
QQQ   277.55 (+1.73%)
AAPL   133.49 (+2.11%)
MSFT   235.77 (+3.02%)
META   132.89 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   91.52 (+3.51%)
AMZN   95.09 (+5.81%)
TSLA   123.22 (+3.68%)
NVDA   160.01 (+0.58%)
NIO   11.51 (+2.40%)
BABA   115.02 (+0.12%)
AMD   69.06 (+1.48%)
T   19.41 (-0.31%)
MU   58.06 (+1.49%)
F   13.22 (+2.96%)
CGC   2.48 (+3.33%)
GE   77.69 (+3.22%)
DIS   96.33 (+0.81%)
AMC   4.92 (+21.18%)
PFE   47.45 (-0.36%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.80%)
NFLX   327.26 (-0.09%)
QQQ   277.55 (+1.73%)
AAPL   133.49 (+2.11%)
MSFT   235.77 (+3.02%)
META   132.89 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   91.52 (+3.51%)
AMZN   95.09 (+5.81%)
TSLA   123.22 (+3.68%)
NVDA   160.01 (+0.58%)
NIO   11.51 (+2.40%)
BABA   115.02 (+0.12%)
AMD   69.06 (+1.48%)
T   19.41 (-0.31%)
MU   58.06 (+1.49%)
F   13.22 (+2.96%)
CGC   2.48 (+3.33%)
GE   77.69 (+3.22%)
DIS   96.33 (+0.81%)
AMC   4.92 (+21.18%)
PFE   47.45 (-0.36%)
PYPL   78.54 (+0.80%)
NFLX   327.26 (-0.09%)

Axcelis, Axonics rise; CommVault, Ichor Holdings fall

Wed., January 11, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Wells Fargo & Co., up 38 cents to $42.74.

The bank said it will shrink its home mortgage business.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down 74 cents to $89.50.

Stephanie McMahon resigned as chairwoman and co-CEO of the professional wrestling events and television producer.

Axcelis Technologies Inc., up $2.36 to $95.44.

The supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Ichor Holdings Ltd., down 93 cents to $28.74.

The semiconductor equipment maker warned investors that weak demand is hurting revenue.

Axonics Inc., up $5.92 to $61.76.

The bladder and bowel control therapy company expects fourth-quarter revenue to beat Wall Street forecasts.

Victoria's Secret & Co., up $4.24 to $38.50.

The lingerie retailer announced a new $250 million stock buyback program.

CommVault Systems Inc., down $9.28 to $55.46.

The data-management software company expects its fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue to fall short of analysts’ forecasts.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $11.40 to $259.96.

The maker of robotic surgical equipment gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue update.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wells Fargo & Company right now?

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for January 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)
1.8637 of 5 stars		$95.44+2.5%N/A19.88Buy$94.00
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
1.7085 of 5 stars		$89.50-0.8%0.54%34.42Hold$80.70
Commvault Systems (CVLT)
2.5952 of 5 stars		$55.46-14.3%N/A99.04Hold$68.50
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
3.653 of 5 stars		$42.74+0.9%2.81%11.10Moderate Buy$54.57
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email below to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Recent Videos

PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: