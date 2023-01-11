Axcelis, Axonics rise; CommVault, Ichor Holdings fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Wells Fargo & Co., up 38 cents to $42.74.
The bank said it will shrink its home mortgage business.
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., down 74 cents to $89.50.
Stephanie McMahon resigned as chairwoman and co-CEO of the professional wrestling events and television producer.
Axcelis Technologies Inc., up $2.36 to $95.44.
The supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Ichor Holdings Ltd., down 93 cents to $28.74.
The semiconductor equipment maker warned investors that weak demand is hurting revenue.
Axonics Inc., up $5.92 to $61.76.
The bladder and bowel control therapy company expects fourth-quarter revenue to beat Wall Street forecasts.
Victoria's Secret & Co., up $4.24 to $38.50.
The lingerie retailer announced a new $250 million stock buyback program.
CommVault Systems Inc., down $9.28 to $55.46.
The data-management software company expects its fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue to fall short of analysts’ forecasts.
Intuitive Surgical Inc., down $11.40 to $259.96.
The maker of robotic surgical equipment gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue update.
